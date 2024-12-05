James Spann: Hard freeze for Alabama tonight, beneficial rain early next week

COLD: Another surge of cold air is invading Alabama this afternoon. Temperatures are barely out of the 30s over the northern third of the state. To the south, some communities are in the 60s around Dothan. But the cold air wins the battle tonight as it comes to drop southward.

A hard freeze is likely tonight, with lows between 16 and 24 degrees over the northern half of the state. Wind chill indices drop into the single digits across some of the northern counties. A freeze is likely all the way down to the Gulf Coast by daybreak. Friday will be cold and dry, with highs mostly in the 40s; some communities in the Tennessee Valley might hold in the 30s all day despite a sunny sky.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky Saturday. After a low in the 20s, the high will be in the 50s. Clouds will increase Sunday, and some rain could reach the western and northern counties by afternoon. Then, rain becomes widespread Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Beneficial rain is likely for Alabama through the first half of the week. We expect waves of rain Monday through Wednesday, with potential for 2-3 inches for much of the state. Some thunder is possible, but we are not expecting any risk of severe thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, but colder air returns over the latter half of the week, with freezing temperatures likely for the northern half of the state by Thursday and Friday mornings.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The Alabama high school state football championship games are being played this week at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

For the 5A title game tonight (Moody vs. Montgomery Catholic), the sky will be mostly clear with low 40s at kickoff, falling quickly into the 30s.

Three games close out the event on Friday (4A at 11 a.m., 2A at 3 p.m. and 6A at 7 p.m.). The sky will be clear; temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for the day games, and 30s are expected for most of the night game.

On Friday the C-USA Championship game will be played at Jacksonville; Jax State will host Western Kentucky (6 p.m. kickoff at Amfirst Stadium). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 30s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: A tornado outbreak occurred over northeastern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas and western Mississippi. At least four confirmed tornadoes touched down. The strongest was rated F5 as it destroyed the town of Vicksburg, Mississippi. This tornado first touched down just west of the Mississippi River in east Madison Parish in Louisiana. It crossed the Mississippi River and tore through downtown Vicksburg. On the ground for seven miles, the tornado caused 38 deaths.

ON THIS DATE IN 1954: Several tornadoes touched down over the eastern third of Alabama. A strong tornado started in Ohatchee, then moved through the communities of Wellington and Angel before dissipating near Piedmont. A total of 37 homes were destroyed and 50 others were damaged. Additionally, 15 other buildings were destroyed and 28 others were damaged. Twenty-six people were injured. Another tornado touched down north of Clayton. It headed due east, clipping the northwest side of Eufaula before moving into Georgia, where one person was killed.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.