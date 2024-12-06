James Spann: Another cold night ahead for Alabama

SEVERE CLEAR: We have a sunny, cold Friday across Alabama, with most places in the 40s this afternoon. Another freeze is likely tonight; temperatures drop into the 20s for most communities with a clear sky and light wind.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A warming trend begins Saturday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 50s. On Sunday, clouds increase ahead of a disturbance to the west and some rain will reach the western half of the state by afternoon. Rain is likely statewide Sunday night. The high Sunday will be between 56 and 63 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Occasional waves of rain are likely Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. This will likely be a beneficial rain for the state; amounts of 2-3 inches are likely from Sunday night through Tuesday night.

Rain will end early Wednesday, and another shot of cold air rolls into the state. Temperatures will hover in the 40s during the day Wednesday with a chilly north wind; some communities across the Tennessee Valley won’t get out of the 30s. Freezing temperatures are likely by early Thursday and Friday mornings.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tonight, the C-USA Championship game will be played at Jacksonville; Jax State will host Western Kentucky (6 p.m. kickoff at Amfirst Stadium). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 30s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: During the early morning, an F3 tornado crossed through parts of Selma. It developed near Alabama Highway 22 west of Selma and moved northeastward for 13 miles. At least 103 structures were damaged or destroyed along the path. Thirty to 40 vehicles at a new car dealership were destroyed and buildings were damaged. Numerous units at the Rangedale Housing Project in Selma were demolished and one person was killed. A dormitory at Selma University was struck by the twister; 50 students were occupying the dorm at the time. Seven students suffered minor injuries when the roof and parts of the second floor of their dorm was destroyed. Near the university, West Side Junior High School sustained damage, as well as several homes and a convenience store.

