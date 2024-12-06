James Spann: Cold, dry weather for Alabama today; rain returns by Sunday night

COLD: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise this morning:

Cullman — 18

Decatur — 18

Fort Payne — 19

Haleyville — 19

Huntsville — 20

Springville — 20

Good Hope — 22

Birmingham — 22

Hueytown — 22

Muscle Shoals — 22

Margaret — 22

Morris — 22

Heflin — 22

Gadsden — 22

Chelsea — 23

Jasper — 23

Pell City — 23

Anniston — 25

Tuscaloosa — 26

Auburn — 27

Selma — 28

Montgomery — 29

Dothan — 33

Mobile — 33

A few spots are seeing wind chill values around 10 degrees with a north wind of 5-10 mph. Today will be sunny but cold, with highs in the 40s, and another freeze is likely tonight, with 20s likely by daybreak.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A warming trend begins Saturday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 50s. On Sunday, clouds increase ahead of a disturbance to the west and some rain will reach western Alabama by afternoon. Rain is likely statewide Sunday night; the high Sunday will be between 56 and 63 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Occasional waves of rain are likely Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. This will likely be a beneficial rain event for the state; amounts of 2-3 inches are likely from Sunday night through Tuesday night.

Rain will end early Wednesday, and another shot of cold air rolls into the state. Temperatures will hover in the 40s during the day Wednesday with a chilly north wind. Some communities across the Tennessee Valley won’t get out of the 30s. Freezing temperatures are likely by early Thursday and Friday mornings.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tonight, the C-USA Championship game will be played at Jacksonville; Jax State will host Western Kentucky (6 p.m. kickoff at Amfirst Stadium). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 30s during the game.

The Alabama high school state football championship games wrap up today at Protective Stadium in Birmingham (4A at 11 a.m., 2A at 3 p.m. and 6A at 7 p.m.). The sky will be clear; temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for the day games, and 30s are expected for most of the night game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: During the early morning, an F3 tornado crossed through parts of Selma. It developed near Alabama Highway 22 west of Selma and moved northeastward for 13 miles. At least 103 structures were damaged or destroyed along the path. Thirty to 40 vehicles at a new car dealership were destroyed and buildings were damaged. Numerous units at the Rangedale Housing Project in Selma were demolished and one person was killed. A dormitory at Selma University was struck by the twister; 50 students were occupying the dorm at the time. Seven students suffered minor injuries when the roof and parts of the second floor of their dorm was destroyed. Near the university, West Side Junior High School sustained damage, as well as several homes and a convenience store.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.