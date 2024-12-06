The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Preview: Championship Week
Alabama Crimson Tide fans will be watching conference championship games a bit differently this weekend. Tide fans normally have a rooting interest with their team in the SEC Championship. Not so this year with Texas and Georgia playing for that title. Instead, Alabama fans are pulling for SMU to beat Clemson in the ACC Championship. A win by SMU punches the Tide’s ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Next Round guys talk through that scenario in this week’s Alabama News Center College Football Preview.
