Recipe: Sweet Potato Pie Stuffed Biscuits

In many Southern homes, biscuits are a must for breakfast. There are so many ways to fancy them up. And what’s fancier than Sweet Potato Pie Stuffed Biscuits? Yum. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

I absolutely love sweet potatoes. I make sweet potato pancakes, sweet potato fries, sweet potato smoothies, sweet potato muffins … (OK, now I’m starting to sound like Bubba from “Forrest Gump”). My 1-year-old son even had mashed sweet potatoes for lunch this week.

Keeping with the theme, I thought it was totally appropriate to make Sweet Potato Pie Stuffed Biscuits. Sounds amazing, right? I love homemade buttered biscuits, but I have zero time to make them, so I often buy pre-made biscuits. My family loves them just the same and they make my life a little easier.

For this recipe, I chose my favorite brand of butter-flavored biscuits and, of course, my favorite cast iron skillet, the Lodge 10¼-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet. (Disclosure: We may receive a commission if you click a link and purchase something we have recommended. All opinions are strictly my own and completely honest.)

Y’all, there were no words to describe the deliciousness that took place with my first bite. They were so good. They didn’t last very long after my family got hold of them. Now, this recipe is a bit on the indulgent side, so be sure to remember moderation. Enjoy.

Sweet Potato Pie Stuffed Biscuits

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 10

Ingredients

¾ cups mashed sweet potato

1 tablespoon reduced fat margarine, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons all spice

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon milk (any kind will do)

1 can butter-flavored biscuits (16.3 ounce)

Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon reduced fat margarine, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon milk (any kind will do)

¼ cup chopped pecans

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray cast iron skillet with a nonstick cooking spray. Cut biscuits in half and arrange in skillet. Spread biscuits to cover bottom of skillet. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine mashed sweet potato, 1 tablespoon of melted margarine, vanilla, cinnamon, all spice, honey and milk. Beat with mixer until smooth or add to blender until smooth and creamy. Spread sweet potato mixture over layer of biscuits and place the tops of the biscuits on top. Place in oven and bake for about 23-25 minutes. Biscuits will be golden brown on top when done. In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon of melted margarine, vanilla and milk. Stir until consistency resembles a glaze. Spread glaze over biscuits and sprinkle with pecans. Enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 serving): calories 255, carbohydrate 41, fat 9 grams, saturated fat 2 grams, protein 3 grams, sugar 17 grams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.