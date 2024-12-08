Northeast Opelika Industrial Park gets $2 million boost from SEEDS grant

Officials celebrate a $2 million grant from Alabama’s Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program for critical infrastructure improvements at the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park. (contributed)

A $2 million grant from Alabama’s Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program will fund critical infrastructure projects in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park, enhancing the city’s attractiveness for new business and investment.

The SEEDS funding will support two key projects in Opelika: the extension of North Park Drive and the construction of a bridge across Halawakee Creek. These enhancements will improve access to the industrial park, positioning it for future growth and job creation, while also strengthening Opelika’s long-term economic strategy.

The grant from the SEEDS program, which aims to help Alabama communities prepare sites for industrial and commercial development, has been matched by the city.

Opelika Economic Development Director John Sweatman said the improvements will advance the city’s efforts to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

“This investment in infrastructure is part of Opelika’s broader strategy to enhance its industrial capabilities and attract new businesses to the area,” Sweatman said. “By building upon the SEEDS program, which is administered by the Alabama Department of Commerce, the city is laying the foundation for long-term economic growth and job creation.”

The SEEDS program represents a cornerstone of Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Game Plan” for continued economic success, which was launched in April 2023. By accelerating the development of industry-ready sites, SEEDS ensures that Alabama remains competitive in attracting new business investments.

Fostering growth

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the SEEDS initiative is an important component of the state’s broad, long-range economic development plan.

“The SEEDS program represents Alabama’s commitment to fostering long-term economic growth by ensuring communities like Opelika have the necessary infrastructure to attract and support new industrial and commercial investments,” McNair said.

“The improvements funded through this initiative will greatly enhance access to the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park, making it a prime location for future development. We are excited to see how this investment will position Opelika for continued success, creating jobs and strengthening the local economy,” she said.

CDG Engineers, in collaboration with Opelika City Engineer Scott Parker, are actively working to push the infrastructure project forward, ensuring that the development progresses on schedule.

Alabama communities received more than $30 million in grant funding with the first round of SEEDS allocations, announced in February. A second round of SEEDS funding is in the works.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.