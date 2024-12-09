James Spann: Occasional rain for Alabama through Tuesday night; colder Wednesday

WET: Rain is relatively widespread across Alabama early this morning as a wet pattern sets up across the Deep South. An approaching upper trough and cold front will bring occasional rain to the state through Tuesday night. A few thunderstorms are possible as well; the Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms Tuesday for a decent part of south Alabama.

Heavier storms Tuesday could produce strong, gusty winds and possibly some small hail. A brief, isolated tornado is possible but not likely. Rain amounts through Tuesday night will generally be 1-2 inches over the northern counties, with 2-3 inches to the south. Isolated spots across southeast Alabama could see up to 4 inches.

COLDER: Wednesday will be breezy and much colder with a clearing sky. After highs in the 60s today and Tuesday, temperatures won’t get out of the 40s Wednesday over the northern half of Alabama with a chilly north wind. A freeze is likely early Thursday morning for the northern and central counties. Thursday and Friday will be dry with a slow warming trend; highs return to the 50s statewide Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds return to the state, and we will have rain at times over the weekend. Models are not in good agreement, but at the moment it looks like the highest chance of rain will be late Saturday, Saturday night and into part of the day Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be between 55 and 62 degrees for most communities.

We don’t expect any cold air shots the following week; temperatures will likely stay above freezing Dec. 16-20.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: Although it never threatened land, a subtropical storm became Tropical Storm Peter approximately 700 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Combined with Tropical Storm Odette from earlier in the month, this was the first time since 1887 that two tropical storms formed in the Atlantic Basin in December.

ON THIS DATE ONE YEAR AGO: A late-night squall line moved through Alabama with areas of straight-line wind damage and a few isolated tornadoes. Two of them touched down in the Birmingham metro just after midnight, both rated EF-1. The first one was down for only three minutes, but it moved through a densely populated part of Homewood. The second one was down for two minutes and touched down near Brookwood Village in a small part of Homewood and Mountain Brook. There were no injuries or fatalities.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.