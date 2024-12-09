James Spann: Rain for Alabama at times through Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread over the southern half of Alabama this afternoon as a wet pattern continues across the Deep South. Temperatures are in the 60s statewide.

An approaching upper trough and cold front will bring occasional rain to the state through Tuesday night. A few thunderstorms are possible as well; the Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms Tuesday for a decent part of south Alabama.

Heavier storms could produce strong, gusty winds and possibly some small hail. A brief, isolated tornado is possible but not likely. Additional rain amounts through Tuesday night will generally be one-half to 1 inch over the northern counties, with 2-3 inches to the south. Isolated spots across southeast Alabama could see up to 4 inches.

COLDER: Wednesday will be breezy and much colder with a clearing sky. After highs in the 60s today and Tuesday, temperatures won’t get out of the 40s Wednesday over the northern half of Alabama with a chilly north wind. A freeze is likely early Thursday morning for the northern and central counties. Thursday and Friday will be dry with a slow warming trend; highs return to the 50s statewide Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds return to the state, and we will have a chance of some rain over the weekend. Models are not in good agreement, but at the moment it looks like amounts will be fairly light, and the sun could peek out at times. Highs over the weekend will be between 55 and 62 degrees for most communities.

We don’t expect any cold air shots the following week; temperatures will likely stay above freezing Dec. 16-20.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: Although it never threatened land, a subtropical storm became Tropical Storm Peter approximately 700 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Combined with Tropical Storm Odette from earlier in the month, this was the first time since 1887 that two tropical storms formed in the Atlantic Basin in December.

ON THIS DATE ONE YEAR AGO: A late-night squall line moved through Alabama with areas of straight-line wind damage and a few isolated tornadoes. Two of them touched down in the Birmingham metro just after midnight, both rated EF-1. The first one was down for only three minutes, but it moved through a densely populated part of Homewood. The second one was down for two minutes and touched down near Brookwood Village in a small part of Homewood and Mountain Brook. There were no injuries or fatalities.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.