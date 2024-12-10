Dothan Warehouse launching $5.2 million growth project creating 50 jobs

Dothan Warehouse announced that it plans a $5.2 million expansion project that will add 120,000 square feet of temperature-controlled storage space while creating 50 jobs at the company’s Houston County facility.

The project will provide 40,000 square feet of space to store products needing temperature levels at 35 degrees and 80,000 square feet of capability at 63 degrees.

“We have been focused, monitoring market conditions and determined there is more demand for temperature-controlled fulfillment space, and we are very excited to continue to grow,” said Turner Jones, Dothan Warehouse president. “We expect to be shipping 500,000 parcel shipments out per month by the end of 2026.”

Jones said the growth will give the company 10,000 pallet positions of capacity and allow it to continue to focus on commodities in areas including food, health and beauty products, medical and nutraceutical. This expansion will give it co-packing capabilities.

Significantly, the project will put Dothan Warehouse in alignment with the British Retail Consortium Global Standard for Food Safety, an internationally recognized standard for food safety, quality and traceability used by suppliers in more than 100 countries.

“Dothan Warehouse’s expansion is a shining example of how Alabama businesses are stepping up to meet the demands of a changing marketplace,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “This investment in temperature-controlled storage not only strengthens Alabama’s logistics capabilities but also adds quality jobs for our hardworking citizens in Dothan and beyond.

“I commend Dothan Warehouse for its commitment to excellence, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on our state’s economy,” Ivey said.

‘Fostering growth’

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Dothan Warehouse’s expansion underscores the strategic advantages Alabama offers for logistics and supply chain operations.

“Through partnerships and programs aimed at fostering growth, we’re enabling companies like Dothan Warehouse to innovate, expand and thrive,” McNair said. “This project’s focus on food safety and temperature-controlled logistics positions Alabama as a leader in the sector, and we’re proud to support initiatives that bring new jobs and investment into our communities.”

Other partners to assist on this development include the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Grow Dothan, a private/public partnership for economic development; the city of Dothan Industrial Development Board; Dothan Utilities; the state legislative delegation and the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Chairman Brandon Shoupe of the Houston County Commission applauded the project in a joint statement: “We appreciate Dothan Warehouse’s continued investment in our market area, and we are really excited to expand capabilities in temperature-controlled storage in our market.

“With so many activities in our economic development efforts and innovation efforts with HudsonAlpha and Bio Alabama with ag-tech, food, and medical and nutraceutical, this continues building our foundation to support future initiatives.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website. The Dothan Chamber contributed information for this report.