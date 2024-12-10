James Spann: Rain at times for Alabama today, with a few thunderstorms

RADAR CHECK: Showers are mainly over the southern half of Alabama early this morning, but we will mention periods of rain statewide today ahead of a cold front. Some thunder is possible, and the Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for south Alabama later today and early tonight.

Heavier storms over the southern half of Alabama this afternoon could produce gusty winds; a brief, isolated tornado is possible but not likely. Additional rain amounts will be generally less than one-half inch for the northern counties through tonight, with amounts of more than 1 inch likely to the south.

This will be the warmest day of the week, with highs between 67 and 72 degrees. Temperatures could begin to fall late in the day around the Shoals in northwest Alabama as a cold front pushes through. The rain will be over by midnight tonight in most places, and colder air invades, with temperatures dropping into the 30s by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Wednesday will be breezy and much colder, with a high between 47 and 54 degrees. The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny as drier air arrives. North Alabama will see a freeze early Thursday morning, with most places reaching the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday will be cool and dry, with afternoon highs generally in the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Forecast confidence remains fairly low, but models are trending a bit drier. We will mention a chance of showers mainly late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night; for now, it looks like the best chance of some rain will come from about 5 Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday, with amounts mostly one-half inch or less. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The forecast could change as we get closer to the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s through the week, a little above average for mid-December in Alabama. Nighttime temperatures will be above freezing, and a decent part of the week will be dry.

ON THIS DATE IN 1917: A cold wave covered much of the eastern half of the U.S. and brought some of the coldest December temperatures on record to Alabama. Birmingham’s low was 9 degrees.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.