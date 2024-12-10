James Spann: Rain ends in Alabama tonight; much colder Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: Rain continues to fall over a decent part of Alabama this afternoon; otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s over the northern half of the state; south Alabama communities are seeing low to mid 70s. We note a few thunderstorms over the southern counties; there is a low risk of a few isolated severe storms through the evening across southeast Alabama.

Rain will end tonight, and much colder air arrives after midnight following the passage of a cold front. A few light snow flurries are not totally out of the question around the northeast corner of Alabama early Wednesday morning (mostly before dawn), but if that happens there will be no impact.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Wednesday will be breezy and much colder, with a high between 47 and 54 degrees. The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny as drier air arrives. North Alabama will see a freeze early Thursday morning, with most places reaching the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday will be cool and dry, with afternoon highs generally in the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A disturbance will bring some risk of mostly light rain to the state. For now, it looks like the best chance will come from about 5 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday, with amounts mostly one-half inch or less. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The forecast could change as we get closer to the weekend, as models are still not in very good agreement.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s through the week, a little above average for mid-December in Alabama. Nighttime temperatures will be above freezing, mostly in the 40s. While a few showers are possible Monday afternoon and night, the rest of the week looks generally dry.

ON THIS DATE IN 1917: A cold wave covered much of the eastern half of the U.S. and brought some of the coldest December temperatures on record to Alabama. Birmingham’s low was 9 degrees.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.