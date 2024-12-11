James Spann: A freeze for north Alabama tonight; some rain over the weekend

SUNNY, BREEZY, COLD AFTERNOON: The sky is sunny across Alabama this afternoon, but it is cold and breezy, with temperatures in the 40s over the northern counties of the state; we have 50s to the south. A freeze is likely early Thursday morning over the northern half of the state, with lows between 27 and 32 degrees; south Alabama will see mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be sunny with a high in the 50s for most of the state. The daytime Saturday will be dry for most places with clouds slowly increasing; the high will be between 58 and 65 degrees. We will mention a chance of rain at times Saturday night into Sunday ahead of a surface front. Amounts should be light, mostly less than one-half inch, and the high Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Global models suggest some risk of a few showers Monday night with a surface front, followed by another chance of showers Wednesday night or Thursday. Rain amounts with both of these events should be light. Highs will be between 60 and 66 degrees Monday and Tuesday, followed by mostly 50s over the latter half of the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1961: A tornado moved through Jacksonville, producing significant damage on the campus of Jacksonville State University. There were no injuries.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: A complex storm system moved eastward from the Gulf Coast of Texas to eastern Georgia on Dec. 9-10. In the next 24 hours, the low-pressure system moved to the Chesapeake Bay and rapidly intensified. This system produced gale-force winds with gusts exceeding hurricane force, affecting not only the Mid-Atlantic coastline but also as far southwest as the southern Appalachians, where trees were downed and roofs damaged. This storm also produced 20- to 30-foot waves in Massachusetts on Dec. 12-13.

