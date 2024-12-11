SEEDS grant adds fuel to growth plans at Oxford, Alabama, industrial site

Officials celebrate an $858,000 grant from Alabama’s Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program to enable the Calhoun County Economic Development Council to acquire more than 150 acres near the Oxford West Industrial Park for future growth. (contributed)

Calhoun County’s efforts to accelerate economic development received a major boost as the Alabama Department of Commerce formally presented the Calhoun County Economic Development Council with an $858,000 SEEDS grant.

This funding underscores Alabama’s commitment to advancing industrial site readiness through the state’s Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program.

The program, part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Game Plan” initiative, is designed to meet the growing demand for top-tier industrial sites in Alabama. SEEDS positions the state to remain competitive in attracting major investments as other states intensify their economic development efforts.

“Through innovative programs like SEEDS, Alabama is ensuring that every community has the tools and resources to compete for the high-quality jobs of the future,” Ivey said.

“This investment in Calhoun County reflects our commitment to empowering local leaders and creating opportunities that strengthen both our workforce and our economy. I’m proud of the collaboration between state and local partners that makes projects like this possible,” she said.

The $858,000 SEEDS grant enabled the acquisition of more than 150 acres near the Oxford West Industrial Park, a key step in positioning the region for growth.

Don Hopper, executive director of the Calhoun County EDC, said the strategic land purchase allowed the organization to reinvest savings into site development, ensuring the area is prepared to attract industries offering high-demand jobs.

“This reflects our area’s shared vision for economic progress,” said Larry Deason, chairman of the Calhoun County EDC. “It’s exciting to see the efforts of our local leaders and state partners materialize into something that will benefit everyone.”

Oxford Mayor Alton Craft echoed the sentiment, stressing the teamwork that produced the high-impact investment.

“This SEEDS grant allows for site development that ultimately will bring new industry and create more jobs for our community,” Craft said.

The SEEDS program has been transformative for Alabama’s industrial landscape. To date, the state has allocated $30.1 million in grants across 29 industrial sites, leveraging $38.4 million in matching local funding to speed development at sites encompassing nearly 8,400 acres.

This collaboration between state and local entities is paving the way for sustainable economic growth and job creation in Calhoun County and throughout Alabama.

“These SEEDS grants highlight our commitment to helping Alabama communities create the infrastructure and opportunities needed to attract transformative projects,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The investments not only demonstrate our dedication to supporting local development efforts but also strengthen the ability of these communities to compete on a global scale for jobs and investments,” she said.

A second round of SEEDS funding is in the works, with an announcement expected early next year.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.