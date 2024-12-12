Can’t Miss Alabama: Weekend Christmas attractions include the Birmingham Zoo’s Glow Wild

Get carried away at one of Birmingham’s top holiday outings at Glow Wild through Jan. 20, 2025. (contributed)

Glow Wild

The Birmingham Zoo’s larger-than-life wild animal creations in Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration are lighting up the night through Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Fun seekers will see breathtaking displays, acrobatic shows, new virtual reality movie experiences, the Red Diamond Express Train and a wide selection of food and drink options. Stay updated on Facebook, Instagram and X for special guests and appearances. The attraction is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Get carried away at one of Birmingham’s top holiday outings at Glow Wild through Jan. 20, 2025. (contributed) Get carried away at one of Birmingham’s top holiday outings at Glow Wild through Jan. 20, 2025. (contributed) Get carried away at one of Birmingham’s top holiday outings at Glow Wild through Jan. 20, 2025. (contributed)

‘A Christmas Carol’

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” continues at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival stage in Montgomery through Sunday, Dec. 29. When miserly Ebenezer Scrooge receives an unwanted visit from the ghost of his former business partner on Christmas Eve, an overnight voyage of epic proportions begins. Journey with Scrooge as he learns from his ghosts (and Bob, Tiny Tim and the Cratchits) a heartwarming lesson in forgiveness and the change we can make around us.

“A Christmas Carol” is underway through Dec. 29 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. (Stephen Poff) “A Christmas Carol” is underway through Dec. 29 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. (Stephen Poff)

Holiday Candlelight Tour

During the holiday season, self-guided tours are being offered at the Governor’s Mansion in Montgomery on Monday, Dec. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Governor’s Mansion Gift Shop (30 Finley Ave.) and the Sweet Home Alabama gift shop (401 Adams Ave). For more information, email tours@mansion.alabama.gov or call 334-425-2818.

‘George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker’

Alabama Ballet presents “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” as one of only eight companies in the world licensed by the George Balanchine Trust to perform the holiday masterpiece. Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers, and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets. The Alabama Symphony Orchestra will accompany the production’s first five performances. Enjoy the holiday tradition at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Dec. 13-15 and Dec. 20-23.