James Spann: Dry Thursday, Friday for Alabama; some rain Saturday night, Sunday

COLD: Temperatures are generally between 25 and 32 degrees over the northern half of Alabama early this morning, with mid 30s down into the southern counties. Expect sunshine in full force today with a high in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Dec. 12 is 58.

Friday will be another sunny day with a high in the mid to upper 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The day Saturday will be dry with a high between 58 and 63 degrees. Clouds will increase by afternoon, and a few periods of rain are likely over the northern half of the state Saturday night. Sunday looks dry for much of Alabama, although showers will remain possible for the Tennessee Valley. Sunday will feature a high in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday should be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will have a risk of showers Monday night and then again during the day Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by upper 50s Thursday and low 50s Friday.

CHRISTMAS: There’s no skill in a specific forecast beyond 10 days, but there is some skill at pattern recognition. For now, it looks like we will experience temperatures near average for late December, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s on Dec. 25. Of course, this could change. It’s too early to know whether there will be any threat of rain, but we are very confident in saying we won’t have any snow this year (which is the case almost every year around here).

ON THIS DATE IN 1962: A mass of very cold Arctic air settled into the Deep South. Birmingham’s low was 4 degrees, which still stands as the record low for the date. Huntsville dropped to 3 degrees that morning. Montgomery’s low was 9.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.