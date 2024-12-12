Prattville, Alabama, turns into a Christmas wonderland in December

The city of Prattville’s downtown, filled with shops and scenic spots, is known for its charm year-round, but when December arrives, the historic area transforms into a Christmas wonderland that attracts thousands from across the state every year — and this year’s display is expected to bring even more cheer to the holiday season.

Kellie Carter, Prattville’s parks and recreation director, said when she started working with the city 16 years ago, the holiday display was on a much smaller scale than it is today. However, every year since, the department has added on to help create a little festive fun for residents while making Prattville a holiday destination for those in the River Region and beyond.

“When I started with the city, we actually would go on city property and cut down a live tree and it would be put up out front of City Hall, and that was kind of the extent of what we did,” Carter said. “But then we were able to add more and more, so it kind of just morphed into this. We’ve really grown, and each year we just try to keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”

The display has a new theme every year, with 2024’s being “Stars Fell on Prattville,” and features myriad lights and decorations spread throughout the downtown as well as festive attractions like an ice-skating rink, carousel (new this year) and much more for visitors to enjoy Dec. 5 through Jan. 5.

“The ice-skating rink is always very popular, and so is our Christmas tree trail on our Creek Walk that is a fundraiser done by the Family Support Center,” Carter said. “People take their family Christmas photos down by the Christmas tree or in front of the dam, where the catwalk is always decorated every year in a different look. And this year, we think the carousel will kind of just top off our little Hallmark downtown area that we have.”

In addition to the light displays and attractions, the city hosts several special events as part of its Christmas offerings on select days each year, including a tree lighting, parade, children’s crafts, free carriage rides and visits with Santa. The displays brought more than 150,000 visitors to the downtown during December last year, according to Carter, who said she loves seeing families, including her own, return year after year.

“It has become a family affair for me, personally,” Carter said. “My daughter is 16 now, and she has helped every year that she’s been big enough to do it. So, I’ve got to see her grow up through it and to have her tell me, ‘Oh, Mom, it’s so much better this year,’ or ‘this is so cool this year’ makes it so much fun. Overall, the majority of everybody is so complimentary and so appreciative of us offering this.”

While months of hard work and planning go into the annual display, Carter said she loves being able to play a role in the holiday traditions of so many families while helping to support Prattville and its businesses.

“It’s so fulfilling,” Carter said. “I just always love Christmas, so to know that we get to bring the Christmas joy to people and be a part of their family traditions — just the experience we’re able to offer people, it’s just very fulfilling.”

