Young Alabama leaders embrace the power of relationships at annual youth leadership forum

As the late Whitney Houston once sang in “Greatest Love of All,” the children are the future, and we must teach them well and let them lead the way. Through initiatives like the Power of Youth Leadership Forum, some of the Wiregrass area’s best and brightest young leaders are learning how to step into successful careers and lead their communities into the future.

Six years ago, the idea of the Power of Youth Leadership Forum was created to provide an opportunity for the students who are selected for county youth leadership programs to connect and form relationships during the school year as well as learn invaluable communication, interpersonal and workforce skills that will help them after graduation.

“Relationships are a huge part of how these students go forward in their lives and especially in their careers,” said David Norwood, Alabama Power community relations manager and the head of the planning committee for the forum. “We try to make each forum fun, but we also want to provide participants with an opportunity to meet and network with their peers from the 25 high schools represented and with the adult leaders who lead our sessions.”

The forum kicked off with a video address from United States senator and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, whose press secretary, Hannah Eddins, is a native of Geneva County and graduated from Samson High School in 2015. Eddins is also a former member of the Warren Beck Youth Leadership Program.

In his address, Tuberville congratulated students on being selected to their youth leadership programs and provided words of encouragement.

“There is no doubt in my mind that I’m talking to our future teachers, doctors and government officials,” said Tuberville in his video. “The skills that you’re learning today, like team building and effective communicating, will prove beneficial to you no matter what career you chose.”

He urged students to always strive to do their best and use the skills they learn at the forum to be great leaders. “Make the most out of it. Keep growing and learning how to be an effective leader,” Tuberville said. “You’re not just the leaders of tomorrow; you are the leaders of today. I know the future of the Wiregrass and Alabama is in good hands.”

Young leaders listen to a video address by Sen. Tommy Tuberville at the 2024 Power of Youth Leadership Forum. Forum participants listen to musician Bryson Storey before heading to their first round of breakout sessions. Students participate in a teambuilding breakout session at the 2024 Power of Youth Leadership Forum. Youth leaders attend a speed networking session led by Katie Thomas, executive director of Southeast AlabamaWorks. Ronnie Davis, executive director of the Wiregrass RC&D Council, speaks to forum participants about career opportunities.

This year, more than 140 high school juniors from six youth leadership programs (Coffee, Covington, Dale, Henry, Dothan-Houston and Geneva counties) attended this year’s forum at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. A total of 25 Wiregrass-area high schools were represented at the event.

Participants of local youth leadership programs are selected through an application and interview process. Students are also evaluated on their academic achievement and volunteer hours/community service.

“An indirect goal of the Youth Leadership Forum is to help elevate the county programs. We hope to accomplish this goal by only allowing students who are members of their county programs to attend the forum,” Norwood said. “The only way to get invited to these annual events is to be selected to become a member of their county program.”

Blake Wilson, a forum attendee and 11th grader from Geneva High School, provided advice to any student hoping to get involved in a local leadership program. “Apply. Work on what you want to write. Your school’s going to want you to get in; they only pick the best of the best,” Wilson said. “Don’t be scared to try. Any opportunity you can jump on, jump on it.”

Students attending the forum were divided into groups and rotated through three breakout sessions during the day learning more about professional communication skills and public speaking, teambuilding and speed networking. These sessions were led by representatives from local community partners, the Alabama Farmers Federation, Camp Butter and Egg and Southeast AlabamaWorks.

Each year, these forums are funded through sponsors who help cover the cost for renting a facility to host the event and paying for lunches. Sponsors for the 2024 Power of Youth Leadership Forum included Alabama Power, Alabama Farmers Federation, Camp Butter and Egg, Chick-fil-A of Enterprise, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Southeast AlabamaWorks, Pea River Electric Cooperative, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative and Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Council.

In lieu of a keynote speaker, this year’s forum featured a panel discussion of young professionals who have successfully built careers in southeast Alabama. Panelists were Alabama District 31 Sen. Josh Carnley; Katie Saliba, PRemployer sales representative and co-host of the podcast “People-Ing with a Purpose“; Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe; and Madison Ward, operations assistant at Hudson Alpha Wiregrass and former member of the Warren Beck Youth Leadership Program.

Panelists were asked questions on different aspects of their lives, the steps they took to build successful careers and what they love most about living in the Wiregrass. Students also had the opportunity to ask panelists questions.

David Norwood speaks to forum participants between breakout sessions. Maggie Edwards and Jeff Helms from the Alabama Farmers Federation lead a breakout session about professional communication skills and public speaking. Youth leaders attend a speed networking session led by Katie Thomas, executive director of Southeast AlabamaWorks.

A common theme of the panel discussion and the forum was the importance of relationships.

“Don’t ever take a relationship for granted. Always treat people with kindness and realize you don’t know what that person’s next step is going to be — it may be someone you need to help,” Carnley said during the first round of questions. “You can’t segregate when networking is important. Always be seeking out an opportunity to build a relationship and work with other people.”

Ward, a previous participant of the Power of Youth Leadership Forum, also spoke about forming strong relationships.

“I was sitting in your very seat four or five years ago and did the speed networking with Katie Thomas, who you all worked with today. Then, flash forward to my freshman year in college, I was meeting with her in a coffee shop to get my very first job,” Ward said. “From there, I made another connection and that’s how I got to HudsonAlpha today. It’s all about who you know, and the connections you make are going to lead you to different opportunities and set your path.”

Mallory McGlamory, a member of the Covington County Youth Leadership Program at Andalusia High School, asked panelists how they decided which college to attend.

Panelist Katie Saliba, a graduate of Troy University, simply stated, “Money talks, so I went where I had a full ride at Troy.” However, she also advised McGlamory to go with the college that felt like the right fit for her. “Obviously, you want to feel at home. It’s different for everybody,” Saliba said. “I made the decision based off where it felt good. It’s going to be home to you — not just the university, but the city.”

Since all these panelists grew up in southeast Alabama and have established rewarding careers in this part of the state, they were asked about what they enjoy most about living in the Wiregrass area.

Shoupe informed students that he has lived in a couple of places outside the Wiregrass area but is proud of his hometown and the people who make up his community. “The best thing about the Wiregrass is the people,” Shoupe said. “It’s always so nice to come back home.

“We have met a lot of people from Fort Novosel that have moved into the area and have been here for a number of years and just absolutely love this community because of the people, and that makes me feel proud. We’re not perfect, but we’re doing something right.”

A panel session at the 2024 Power of Youth Leadership Forum. Panelists included, from left, David Norwood, Sen. Josh Carnley, Madison Ward, Katie Saliba and Chairman Brandon Shoupe. Forum participant Blake Woods is interviewed by Wiregrass Daily News. David Norwood with Henry County Youth Leadership Program students.

Before the day wrapped, Norwood encouraged students to use what they’ve learned to help them “build their pit crew” and leverage their relationships into successful careers and leadership roles.

“File it away,” Norwood told forum participants. “I promise you there will be a time when it’s going to come back up.” Norwood also advised participants to seek out those who have already “walked the path” for guidance and learn from their experiences. “There is power in wisdom,” he said.

The Power of Youth Leadership Forum concluded as a success, making an impact on the young leaders who attended as reflected in the heartfelt messages of appreciation Norwood received from participants. Harrison Brown from Youth Leadership Dothan-Houston County said to Norwood via email, “I really enjoyed listening to all the advice the panel had for us and further advancing my teamwork skills through the exercises. Thank you for caring about the younger generation and putting in the effort to make sure that we can be the best we can be. I had such a life-changing experience at the forum and wish I could do it all over again.”

Presley Faircloth, also from the Youth Leadership Dothan-Houston County, expressed gratitude and stated she “thoroughly enjoyed” her time at the event. “I want to thank you and your organization for putting this together. I loved meeting other students across Southeast Alabama and forming lifelong connections.”