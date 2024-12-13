Alabama is home to mobile, robotic EV charger pilot program

ZiGGY is a mobile, robotic EV charger with communication and advertising capability that is part of a pilot program in Alabama. (contributed)

What may be the next major evolution in EV charging is part of a pilot program in Alabama.

ZiGGY, a mobile, robotic EV charger created by EV Safe Charge Inc., is showcasing its capabilities with support from Alabama Power, Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator and Innovation Depot in Birmingham as well as the Alabama Mobility & Power (AMP) Center and the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Caradoc Ehrenhalt is the founder and CEO of EV Safe Charge and ZiGGY’s inventor.

“We’ve gotten so much support, so much traction with Techstars, Alabama Power Company, now AMP Center, the University of Alabama and the support with Innovation Depot,” he said. “All of the startup ecosystem here has really been phenomenal.”

Ehrenhalt should know. EV Safe Charge was part of the cohort that participated in last year’s Techstars Alabama accelerator program and became a Techstars Alabama portfolio company. The mentorship and investment helped EV Safe Charge modify ZiGGY for a pilot program in Barcelona.

Now, more modifications are being made to prepare ZiGGY for pilot programs in the U.S.

“ZiGGY is the world’s first mobile, robotic EV charger with communication and advertising,” Ehrenhalt said. “It comes to you instead of you going to the charger. It really is a dramatic change – letting a site like Innovation Depot be able to serve all of the spaces in the parking lot versus fixed chargers that really serve the space right in front of the charger.”

Ehrenhalt said places like airports, parking decks and pretty much any location with a large number of parking spaces can make all of their parking spaces EV accessible by using ZiGGY.

“EV Safe Charge developed ZiGGY to solve one of the EV industry’s biggest challenges: accessible and scalable charging infrastructure,” he said. “We are thrilled to partner with these forward-thinking organizations in Alabama to demonstrate ZiGGY’s transformative potential to meet diverse EV charging needs.”

The successful test in in Spain readies ZiGGY for a broader use test here in Alabama.

“At Alabama Power, we are dedicated to driving innovation that shapes the future of energy and adds value to our customers’ lives,” said Hasin Gandhakwala, electric transportation manager at Alabama Power. “Supporting the ZiGGY pilot reflects our commitment to advancing energy solutions that enhance the EV experience, meet customer needs and further position Alabama as a leader in the EV industry.”

Working with AMP Center and the various disciplines at the University of Alabama helps refine the use case and market for ZiGGY.

“The ZiGGY pilot, with one of its key locations at AMP Center, is a powerful example of how collaboration between industry leaders and local tech hubs can transform the EV charging experience, enhance customer convenience and position Alabama at the forefront of the EV industry,” said Michael Malley, manager of Strategic Research Partnerships at the Alabama Transportation Institute and AMP Center. “At AMP Center at the University of Alabama, we’re proud to support initiatives that not only advance technology but also create lasting impact in our communities. We are excited to see the innovation driving the future of energy and mobility.”

It’s one more example of how accelerator programs like Techstars Alabama help grow the startup ecosystem in Alabama and bring new technologies to the marketplace.

“I’m so excited to have EV Safe Charge demonstrating their incredible potential with ZiGGY,” said Matthew Jaeh, managing director of the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. “It makes me really proud to see all the progress and traction that has been made. I know everyone will be amazed and inspired to see the future of EV charging.”

ZiGGY was showcased as part of the inaugural Founder Fest event at Innovation Depot Dec. 10-11. Innovation Depot will be the Birmingham location for the pilot program.

“Innovation Depot is excited to host the ZiGGY pilot right here in our very own facility,” said Brooke Gillis, CEO of Innovation Depot. “We’re grateful to Alabama Power for choosing our location to run this pilot and for their commitment to advancing innovation. As the tech hub of Birmingham, we’re proud to support startups with products like ZiGGY that enhance their momentum through the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech program. This pilot highlights the real-world impact of their technology and its potential to transform the EV charging experience.”

Ehrenhalt said the support for the pilot program is indicative of Alabama’s tech ecosystem that he called “phenomenal.”

“It’s very supportive,” he said. “There’s the genuine feeling of a desire from everyone here to help startups succeed. We’re very grateful for all the support and really loving our time here. It’s a beautiful city, a great tech ecosystem, great people.”

After the pilot program, Ehrenhalt said next steps are more fundraising, design for manufacturing, manufacturing and bringing ZiGGY to the world.