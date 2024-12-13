James Spann: Dry Friday for Alabama; some rain Saturday night

ANOTHER COLD START: Temperatures are below freezing across much of north Alabama this morning, with mid to upper 30s over the southern counties of the state. Expect a good supply of sunshine today with a high between 55 and 61 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds will increase during the day Saturday; temperatures will rise into the low 60s by afternoon. Then, a front will bring some light rain to mainly the northern part of the state Saturday night. On Sunday, a decent part of the state will be dry, although a few showers are possible across the Tennessee Valley. The high will be between 60 and 65 degrees. Rain amounts over the weekend will be light, generally less than one-half inch. Most south Alabama communities will be dry.

NEXT WEEK: We will have a chance of showers Monday night and Tuesday, followed by a more meaningful rain event Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Highs will be close to 70 Monday and in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler air returns Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 50s.

Long-range model data suggests highs will drop into the 40s the weekend before Christmas, with morning lows down in the 20s by Dec. 22-23. A few model runs have hinted at snow flurries for parts of north Alabama around Dec. 21 as the cold air arrives, but there is no evidence of anything meaningful for now.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: A freak cold snap and snowstorm struck parts of northern Mexico, leaving 12 people dead and the area paralyzed. It snowed in the city of Guadalajara for the first time since 1881, leaving amazed residents to gawk and make snowmen. The temperature plunged to 5 degrees in Chihuahua.

