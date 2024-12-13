James Spann: Some rain for north Alabama Saturday night

SEASONAL: Temperatures are right at seasonal averages across Alabama this afternoon, with most places reporting mid to upper 50s. Mid-level clouds have moved into the state, but the low levels remain very dry. We stay above freezing tonight, with lows between 38 and 43 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will feature more clouds than sun; temperatures will rise into the low 60s by afternoon. A front will bring some light rain to mainly the northern third of the state Saturday night. On Sunday, a decent part of the state will be dry, although a few showers are still possible across the Tennessee Valley. The high will be between 60 and 65 degrees. Rain amounts over the weekend will be generally less than one-half inch. Most south Alabama communities will be dry.

NEXT WEEK: We will have a chance of showers Monday night, followed by a more meaningful rain event Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs will be close to 70 Monday and in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler air returns Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Long-range model data suggests the coldest air so far this season will arrive the weekend before Christmas, with morning lows down in the teens and 20s by Dec. 22-23. A few model runs have hinted at snow flurries for parts of north Alabama around Dec. 21 as the cold air arrives, but there is no evidence of anything meaningful for now.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: A freak cold snap and snowstorm struck parts of northern Mexico, leaving 12 people dead and the area paralyzed. It snowed in the city of Guadalajara for the first time since 1881, leaving amazed residents to gawk and make snowmen. The temperature plunged to 5 degrees in Chihuahua.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.