The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Preview: Milroe to play in bowl; major coaching hires
Alabama got left out of the College Football Playoffs, but Tide fans got some good news – quarterback Jalen Milroe and other players intend to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan. Meanwhile, coaching moves affect at least one Alabama program. The Next Round guys talk about that and what may be the best Army-Navy Game of our lifetime.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts. Alabama Crimson Tide fans can access original public and subscriber content from Cover Crimson. Auburn Tiger fans can access original public and subscriber content at The Barn.