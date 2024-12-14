Scott Martin: Breezy Saturday for Alabama, with showers moving in late

THIS WEEKEND: Much of today will be dry across Alabama with clouds moving in through the day. A cold front heading in our direction will bring some showers as early as late afternoon in extreme northwestern Alabama, but nearly all of the shower activity should hold off until after sunset. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

On Sunday, much of the scattered shower activity will be contained in the northern half of the state. South of I-20, you should stay dry through the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s to the upper 60s.

THE WORK WEEK: Another front gets a push into the Southeast on Monday, bringing showers during the evening and overnight. There will be just enough instability for some thunderstorms over the western half of the state. Severe weather is not on the board at the moment. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to be possible over the northern half of the state on Tuesday as the front washes out and keeps an active pattern in place. I can’t rule out a strong storm or two, but this does not scream “severe weather threat.” Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to the mid 70s.

A deepening trough will help push the front through the state on Wednesday, keeping showers and storms possible through the evening; then we start to dry out. Rain should be out of the state before midnight. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid 70s.

The front heads out to the east and eventually out over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, and we’ll be dry with much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s to the upper 50s. Friday will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

EARLY LOOK AT CHRISTMAS: We are still well out of range for a good, detailed forecast for Christmas. The European model shows some showers possible, while the Global Forecast System has a dome of high pressure over us, keeping us dry. We’ll be able to get that refined as we continue to get closer to that time.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.