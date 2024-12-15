Nominations open for Alabama State Parks Eagle Awards

The annual Eagle Awards for outstanding contributions to Alabama State Parks are presented in five categories: Elected Official, Community Partner, Park Partner, Volunteer in Parks (VIP) and Youth. The parks system is accepting nominations through Jan. 3, 2025. (contributed)

The Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has begun accepting applications for its prestigious Eagle Awards, which recognize special contributors to the 21 state parks.

Nominations for the ninth annual Eagle Awards can be made online at www.alapark.com/eagle-awards, with the deadline to submit nominations set for Jan. 3, 2025. Eagle Awards are presented in five categories: Elected Official, Community Partner, Park Partner, Volunteer in Parks (VIP) and Youth (12th grade students and younger).

The winners will be publicly honored on Feb. 1, 2025, as part of the second Eagle Awareness Weekend at Lake Guntersville State Park.

“We understand how fortunate we are to have so many organizations and individuals partner with Alabama State Parks on a variety of projects every year, and it’s always rewarding to take time to recognize and thank them,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “The Eagle Awareness Weekend is the perfect setting to show our gratitude to the winners every year.”

Anyone can make a nomination. Here are descriptions for each of the five Eagle Awards categories:

Elected Official: This award honors an elected official who has worked in conjunction with Alabama State Parks to help fulfill its mission to preserve natural areas, operate recreational facilities and extend the public’s knowledge of the state’s natural environment.

Community Partner: Parks succeed with the cooperation and support of community organizations, including government organizations, chambers of commerce, tourism organizations and local businesses – groups that understand that the success of the park means success for the community.

Park Partner: Organizations work to provide or maintain amenities in the parks, such as hiking and biking trails, that otherwise might not exist due to the allocation of resources for other services. This award celebrates those partners who see a need and cooperate with park leadership to fill it.

Volunteer in Parks (VIP): These VIPs work in various ways to make the parks system better. Volunteers may provide physical labor or strategic planning to improve one park or the entire Alabama State Parks System.

Youth: The parks inspire all ages, but the impression left on children often remains with them forever. Many turn their love of the parks and the outdoors into projects to benefit some of their favorite places, often as part of a Scouting program. This award, for students in 12th grade and younger, honors a person whose contribution is extraordinary.

“We truly believe in our motto, ‘Partners Pay the Way,’ and the Eagle Awards give us the chance to thank some of our most meaningful and impactful partners,” Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps said. “I can’t wait to see this year’s nominees.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Outdoor Alabama website.