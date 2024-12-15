Port of Huntsville gets lift from SEEDS site development grant

The Port of Huntsville is receiving a $650,000 Alabama economic development grant designed to boost site development for big industrial projects across the state.

The Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program will provide north Alabama’s inland port with funding to grade greenfield land and hook up to city utilities.

“We appreciate the investment that the state of Alabama is making in north Alabama at the Port of Huntsville,” said Butch Roberts, CEO of the Huntsville International Airport. “This grant will help create critical infrastructure to support the growing aviation and industrial needs at the Port of Huntsville.”

The Port of Huntsville will use the SEEDS grant to improve a 75-acre site on the northwest corner of the airport property along County Line Road.

Port leaders hope the improved site will attract maintenance, repair and overhaul aviation companies that will benefit from locating at Huntsville International Airport.

“This investment demonstrates Alabama’s commitment to ensuring every community has the tools needed to compete in today’s global economy,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The SEEDS program is helping Huntsville and other Alabama communities create the infrastructure and opportunities needed to attract transformative projects.”

The SEEDS program, part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Game Plan” initiative, is designed to meet the growing demand for top-tier industrial sites in Alabama. This program positions the state to remain competitive in attracting major investments as other states intensify their economic development efforts.

The SEEDS program has been transformative for Alabama’s industrial landscape. To date, the state has allocated $30.1 million in grants across 29 industrial sites, leveraging $38.4 million in matching local funds to speed development at sites encompassing nearly 8,400 acres.

A second round of SEEDS funding is in the works, with an announcement expected early next year.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.