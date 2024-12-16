12 must-visit bakeries for holiday desserts in sweet home Alabama
What’s the secret to a memorable holiday season? Mouthwatering desserts, of course!
Alabama is home to some of the finest bakeries offering a mix of tradition, creativity and holiday spirit. Here are 12 must-visit sweet home Alabama spots to sweeten your celebrations:
1. Dropout Bakery & Co. in Mobile
2. Edgar’s Bakery in Birmingham
3. Cothran’s Bakery in Gadsden and Boaz
4. Continental Bakery in Birmingham
5. The Moon Bakeshop in Huntsville
6. Boulangerie French Bakery in Auburn
7. Bobbie’s Bakery in Tuscaloosa
8. Hope’s Cheesecake in Gulf Shores
9. Wild Flour Bakery in Waverly
10. Dutch Oven Bakery in Falkville
11. Big Spoon Creamery in Birmingham, Homewood and Huntsville
12. Fairhope Chocolate
From North Alabama to the Gulf Coast, these bakeries spread holiday cheer one dessert at a time. Sweeten your holiday season with a taste of Alabama’s best.