12 must-visit bakeries for holiday desserts in sweet home Alabama

From pies to pastries, these Alabama bakeries are serving up holiday magic one sweet treat at a time. (contributed)

What’s the secret to a memorable holiday season? Mouthwatering desserts, of course!

Alabama is home to some of the finest bakeries offering a mix of tradition, creativity and holiday spirit. Here are 12 must-visit sweet home Alabama spots to sweeten your celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dropout Bakery & Co. (@dropoutbakeryandcompany)

2. Edgar’s Bakery in Birmingham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edgar’s Bakery (@edgarsbakery)

3. Cothran’s Bakery in Gadsden and Boaz

4. Continental Bakery in Birmingham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Continental Bakery (@continental_bakery)

5. The Moon Bakeshop in Huntsville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Moon Bakeshop (@themoonbakeshop)

6. Boulangerie French Bakery in Auburn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boulangerie French Bakery (@boulangerieauburn)

7. Bobbie’s Bakery in Tuscaloosa

8. Hope’s Cheesecake in Gulf Shores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @smjones0123 (@wildflour.microbakery)

9. Wild Flour Bakery in Waverly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @smjones0123 (@wildflour.microbakery)

10. Dutch Oven Bakery in Falkville

11. Big Spoon Creamery in Birmingham, Homewood and Huntsville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Spoon Creamery (@bigspooncreamery)

From North Alabama to the Gulf Coast, these bakeries spread holiday cheer one dessert at a time. Sweeten your holiday season with a taste of Alabama’s best.