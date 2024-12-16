Published On: 12.16.24 | 

By: Allanah Taylor

12 must-visit bakeries for holiday desserts in sweet home Alabama

From pies to pastries, these Alabama bakeries are serving up holiday magic one sweet treat at a time. (contributed)

What’s the secret to a memorable holiday season? Mouthwatering desserts, of course!

Alabama is home to some of the finest bakeries offering a mix of tradition, creativity and holiday spirit. Here are 12 must-visit sweet home Alabama spots to sweeten your celebrations:

 

1. Dropout Bakery & Co. in Mobile

 

2. Edgar’s Bakery in Birmingham

3. Cothran’s Bakery in Gadsden and Boaz

4. Continental Bakery in Birmingham

 

5. The Moon Bakeshop in Huntsville

 

 

6. Boulangerie French Bakery in Auburn

7. Bobbie’s Bakery in Tuscaloosa

8. Hope’s Cheesecake in Gulf Shores

 

9. Wild Flour Bakery in Waverly

 

10. Dutch Oven Bakery in Falkville

11. Big Spoon Creamery in Birmingham, Homewood and Huntsville

12. Fairhope Chocolate

 

From North Alabama to the Gulf Coast, these bakeries spread holiday cheer one dessert at a time.  Sweeten your holiday season with a taste of Alabama’s best.

