Check out this seven-foot gingerbread replica of the University of Alabama’s Denny Chimes

The University of Alabama's Bama Dining team constructed a seven-foot-tall gingerbread replica of Denny Chimes. (Matthew Wood / University of Alabama)

It’s a magical holiday season at the University of Alabama, where tradition has met creativity in the sweetest way possible.

This year, the talented Bama Dining team has taken its annual gingerbread project to new heights by constructing a jaw-dropping gingerbread replica of the iconic Denny Chimes. Standing an impressive seven feet tall, this confectionery masterpiece was crafted with 80 pounds of icing and 200 pounds of candy. The team pieced together the sugary spectacle over the course of three days. Have a holly jolly Roll Tide as you watch the video detailing the delightful display.