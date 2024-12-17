James Spann: Some rain for Alabama Wednesday; cooler Thursday, Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: We have some light rain over north Alabama this afternoon in scattered spots, but the southern half of the state is enjoying a mostly sunny, warm December day. Temperatures range from the mid 60s over the northern counties to the upper 70s over south Alabama. Temperatures are near record levels at Montgomery and Mobile.

We project a low in the 50s tonight with clouds increasing over the southern counties; some dense fog is possible there as well.

A cold front will bring a chance of showers to the state Wednesday. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected despite the warmth. Better rain amounts will be over the Tennessee Valley, where as much as one-half inch is possible; amounts will be very light for the rest of the state. Temperatures rise into the low 70s again Wednesday before the front passes.

COOLER: Cooler, drier air returns to the state Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs drop into the 50s for the northern half of the state, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

COLDER: Even colder air rolls into the Deep South for the weekend. Highs drop into the 40s and low 50s, with lows generally in the 20s. The air will stay dry and there is no chance of any precipitation.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: We expect a warming trend, with afternoon temperatures rising to near 60 degrees by Christmas Day. Low to mid 60s are likely Thursday and Friday. Global models are in much better agreement, suggesting a chance of some light rain at times Wednesday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1903: Wilbur and Orville Wright made four brief flights at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, with their first powered aircraft. After having success with their 5-foot biplane kite, the brothers had realized the weather conditions in Dayton were not ideal for their flying experiments. They had written the Weather Bureau in Washington, D.C., requesting a list of suitable places on the East Coast where winds were constant.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.