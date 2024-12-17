James Spann: Very mild Tuesday, Wednesday for Alabama, with a few showers

RADAR CHECK: A batch of showers is moving through east Alabama early this morning; it will be out of the state shortly. Much of the day ahead will be dry with just a few isolated showers. Temperatures rise into the low 70s in most locations this afternoon with some sun peeking through the clouds. This is close to record warmth; the record high for Birmingham on Dec. 17 is 73, set in 1933 and 1984.

A cold front will bring a chance of showers to the state Wednesday. There could be some thunder, but no severe storms are expected despite the warmth. Better rain amounts will be over the Tennessee Valley, where up to one-half inch is possible; amounts will be very light for the rest of the state. Temperatures rise into the low 70s again Wednesday before the front passes.

COOLER: Cooler, drier air returns to the state Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs drop into the 50s for the northern half of the state, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

COLDER: Even colder air rolls into the Deep South for the weekend. Highs drop into the 40s and low 50s, with lows generally in the 20s. The air will stay dry and there is no chance of any precipitation.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: We expect a warming trend, with afternoon temperatures rising to near 60 degrees by Christmas Day. Low to mid 60s are likely Thursday and Friday. Models continue to struggle with the weak waves moving across the southern United States; a few showers are possible Tuesday night or Wednesday, but we see no big rain event through the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1903: Wilbur and Orville Wright made four brief flights at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, with their first powered aircraft. After having success with their 5-foot biplane kite, the brothers had realized the weather conditions in Dayton were not ideal for their flying experiments. They had written the Weather Bureau in Washington, D.C., requesting a list of suitable places on the East Coast where winds were constant.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.