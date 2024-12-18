8 must-try Alabama holiday drinks to keep you warm this winter

From spiced sips to indulgent treats, there’s something on this list for everyone to enjoy.

As the temperatures drop and the holiday spirit rises, there’s nothing better than a warm drink to keep the season bright.

From classic cocoa to creative cocktails, we’ve rounded up eight must-try holiday drinks that are perfect for toasting to winter in style.

Cheers to staying warm, cozy and festive this winter!

1. A Charlie Brown Christmas at Helen Birmingham

2. The Crooked Antler at Hilltop Public House in Montgomery

3. The Spiked Hot Chocolate at the Jingle Bar in Hotel Capstone Tuscaloosa

4. The Naughty Snowman at The Collegiate Hotel in Auburn

5. Big Spoon Creamery in Birmingham Hot Sipping Chocolate

6. Knucklebones Elixir Co.‘s Son of a Nutcracker in Mobile

7. Peppermint Espresso Martini at The Greenroom in Huntsville

8. Christmas Cake Latte at The Coffee Loft in Fairhope