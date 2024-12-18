James Spann: One more mild day for Alabama, with a few showers

ONE MORE MILD DAY: We are starting the day with temperatures around 60 degrees early this morning; a dense fog advisory remains in effect for a decent part of the state. Temperatures reach the low 70s this afternoon in most places. Birmingham’s record high for Dec. 18 is 76, set in 1908 and 1984. The average high for the date is 56.

A band of showers and thunderstorms will push into north Alabama later this morning ahead of a cold front; there is no risk of severe storms, and the showers will begin to fizzle out this afternoon as the main dynamic support lifts away from the region. Florence and Muscle Shoals could see one-half inch of rain this morning, but for the rest of the state rain amounts will be generally less than one-quarter inch. Some spots won’t see enough rain to measure.

COOLER: Cooler, drier air rolls into Alabama tonight; expect a good supply of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs dropping into the 50s for the northern two-thirds of the state; lows will dip into the 30s early Friday morning.

COLDER: Even colder air arrives over the weekend. Temperatures will be between 25 and 32 degrees over north and central Alabama early Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures won’t get out of the 40s Saturday; the high Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: We project highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, followed by low 60s Wednesday and mid 60s Thursday and Friday. Global models continue to suggest we will have some rain at times Tuesday night into Christmas Day, but probably nothing too heavy.

ON THIS DATE IN 1944: Typhoon Cobra, also known as the Typhoon of 1944 or Halsey’s Typhoon (after Adm. William “Bull” Halsey), was the United States Navy designation for a tropical cyclone that struck the Task Force 38 in the Pacific during World War II. The typhoon was first observed on Dec. 17 as it surprised a fleet of ships in the open waters of the western Pacific Ocean. Sustained winds associated with the storm were up to 100 mph with gusts to 140 mph. On Dec. 18, the small but violent typhoon hit the Task Force while many of the ships were attempting to refuel. Due to the extreme seas and winds, three destroyers capsized and went down with practically all hands, while a cruiser, five aircraft carriers and three destroyers sustained serious damage. Approximately 790 officers and men were lost or killed, with another 80 injured.

