Powered by kindness: Volunteers bring holiday cheer to Alabama families

Alabama Power employees Faye Oates, left, and Darlena Battle work each year to bring Christmas to the less fortunate through Christmas at Rebirth. (contributed)

Thanks to the kind-heartedness of volunteers, Alabama families will be able to experience holiday joy through Christmas at Rebirth.

Each year, Rebirth Christian Fellowship Church hosts a heartwarming Christmas shopping event where families in need can shop for Christmas presents free of charge. This outreach also extends to men and women who have previously been incarcerated and are still finding their footing, allowing them to bring joy to their families during the holiday season.

None of this would be possible without the dedication of hardworking volunteers who organize this event each year.

Since 2020, Darlena Battle, with the help of Faye Oats, have spent countless hours organizing this event. The Alabama Power employees have also worked with other volunteers. They count on their co-workers who are part of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO). APSO is a nonprofit volunteer organization made up of employees and their families from Alabama Power, Southern Nuclear, Southern Linc and Southern Company Services. The volunteers will spend hours doing whatever is needed for the event and always leave with a “See you next year!”

With a record-breaking number of items, hundreds of Amazon boxes purchased by Rebirth Christian Corporation were opened and meticulously sorted by volunteers to create an efficient shopping experience. The shoppers have only 15 minutes to pick out gifts, so it’s essential that the items are sorted into a proper place. Over the span of 10 days, gifts were inspected and sorted into categories such as toys, beauty products, outdoor objects and pet supplies.

Alabama Power Service Organization and other volunteers help prepare for the Christmas at Rebirth shopping event for those in need. (contributed) Alabama Power Service Organization and other volunteers help prepare for the Christmas at Rebirth shopping event for those in need. (contributed) Alabama Power Service Organization and other volunteers help prepare for the Christmas at Rebirth shopping event for those in need. (contributed) Alabama Power Service Organization and other volunteers help prepare for the Christmas at Rebirth shopping event for those in need. (contributed)

Battle and Oates spread their infectious holiday cheer to get the volunteers excited by handing out Christmas-themed accessories to wear while they work. Battle is appreciative of APSO and says she is “thankful for leadership that values this experience.” Volunteers from APSO continue to show up year after year doing whatever it takes to support the cause. She emphasized that even just one group makes the biggest difference. Additional support comes from the local football team, leaders in the community and other companies who are seeking a team-building experience. According to Battle, “each group always leaves proud of their work and with a smile on their face.”

Personal life and work don’t just stop, and it’s inspiring how dedicated the volunteers are to helping others, even when they have their own things going on. Their commitment doesn’t end when the event wraps up. Volunteers spend time giving the leftover gifts to Rebirth churchgoers and donating to institutions such as pet shelters, rehabs and senior living facilities.

The Christmas shopping event took place Dec. 14 at Rebirth Christian Fellowship, where more than 180 families in need were able to shop for Christmas gifts free of charge.