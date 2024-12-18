SEEDS grant elevates growth potential of Atmore Industrial Park

Officials celebrate the expansion of Atmore Industrial Park enabled by a $703,000 grant from Alabama's new Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program. (contributed)

Atmore officials say a $703,000 grant from Alabama’s new Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program will advance industrial development in the rural Escambia County city.

Atmore will use the SEEDS grant to purchase land, primarily from Swift Lumber Company, that was either inside or adjacent to Atmore Industrial Park. The Atmore City Council approved the land deal, which now allows the city to market a total of 120 acres to industries, especially those seeking rail-served sites.

In addition, the process of applying for the grant facilitated preliminary environmental, geotechnical and ecological reviews, further positioning the industrial park as a market-ready site for prospective industries.

Jess Nicholas, executive director of the Escambia County Industrial Development Authority, praised the program’s role in addressing challenges faced by rural areas.

“SEEDS is something we’ve been wanting and needing in the rural areas for quite some time,” Nicholas said. “Most smaller areas can’t tackle projects like this on their own, so they just go to larger cities that can.

“We’re all after the same thing here – we want to make our community more attractive to business, because we want those businesses to locate here, hire our people, pay good wages and enrich their lives,” he said. “And I believe this program checks all those boxes.”

The SEEDS Act, signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2023, provides essential funding to cities, counties and local government entities to acquire and develop industrial properties.

A total of $30.1 million in SEEDS funding was allocated to 29 projects across the state during the program’s first round, with its impact magnified by $38.4 million in local contributions.

“This investment demonstrates Alabama’s commitment to ensuring every community, no matter its size, has the tools needed to compete in today’s global economy,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The SEEDS Act and programs like it are leveling the playing field for rural communities like Atmore, enabling them to attract businesses that bring transformative opportunities and create long-term economic benefits.”

Rural impact

Brenda Tuck, rural development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, emphasized the significance of this milestone for the rural Escambia County city.

“The SEEDS Act is a lifeline for rural communities striving to enhance their economic competitiveness,” Tuck said. “Atmore’s success shows how this program can empower smaller towns to build their industrial base and deliver real growth to their residents.”

Atmore Mayor Jim Staff expressed gratitude for the state’s support.

“We really needed this for our industrial park,” Staff said. “It puts it on the map in a big way and tells industries that we’re open for business and will do what needs to be done to get them here.”

A second round of SEEDS grants is in the works.

Read about how new investments and strategies are positioning rural Alabama for economic growth.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.