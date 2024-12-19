5 Alabama breweries crafting seasonal winter beers you’ll love

Alabama’s craft breweries are serving up winter beers that bring all the warmth and cheer you need this time of year.

These five Alabama breweries serve seasonal winter beers perfect for cozy nights and festive celebrations.

From rich stouts to spiced ales, there’s a local brew to make every sip feel like the holiday season.

Ready to find your new favorite winter beer? Sip on these.

Big Beach Brewing Company

Big Beach Brewing Company in Gulf Shores debuted two seasonal drinks this holiday season, the Naughty List Imperial Stout and Nice List Fruited Sour.

InnerSpace Brewing Company

The Cranberry Saison has landed at InnerSpace Brewing Company in Huntsville.

Fairhope Brewing Company

The Eggnog Stout is bringing all the festive flavors you love to a pint glass at Fairhope Brewing Company.

Braided River Brewing Company

Braided River Brewing Company in Mobile released a seasonal drink, the Stocking Stuffer. A chocolate-covered satsuma milk stout brings rich chocolate and citrusy sweetness together.

TrimTab Brewing Company

Building off the success of its popular Holiday Now cranberry spice berliner weisse, Birmingham’s TrimTab Brewing Co. is adding to its holiday offerings. North Pole is a hazy IPA with pineapple, coconut and prosecco, and Reindeer Cookies is an imperial stout with wafer cookies, marshmallow and chocolate.

From rich, chocolatey stouts to festive, spiced ales, these Alabama breweries are proving that winter is the perfect time to sip and savor local craft beer. Grab a pint, support local and toast to the flavors of the winter season.

Cheers, Alabama!