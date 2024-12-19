Alabama Power Foundation gives $35,000 to 35 area food banks this holiday season

The Alabama Power Foundation has contributed $35,000 to 35 food banks in the state, including the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, to help battle food insecurity this holiday season. (contributed)

Rising food and gas prices have increased food insecurity across the nation. According to Feeding America, more than 50 million people in the United States relied on food assistance from charities like food banks, food pantries and meal programs in 2023. Alabama has been hit hard, too. The Food Bank of East Alabama, for example, reports that it has seen food insecurity increase by nearly 20 percent in the organization’s service area just in the last year.

But that’s just part of the story.

As inflation causes food and gas prices to skyrocket, the soaring costs also impact the capacity of organizations like the Food Bank of East Alabama.

“As many people continue to feel the impact of rising prices and cost of living, the Food Bank also faces the challenges of reduced food donations as well as increased transportation and facility maintenance expenses,” said Food Bank of East Alabama Executive Director Martha Henk, adding that many of the Food Bank’s partner organizations are also feeling the pinch.

That’s why the Alabama Power Foundation recently awarded grants of $1,000 each to 35 Alabama nonprofits and initiatives that are dedicated to combating food insecurity in honor of the foundation’s 35 years of service to Alabama.

The foundation grants are supporting the following nonprofits: HEARTS of Cleburne, Care House in Talladega, Christian Love Pantry in St. Clair, Bridging the Gap in Oneonta, Etowah Community Food Bank, United Way Wiregrass Food Bank in Dothan, YMCA of Greater Montgomery Food Program, Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn, Elmore County Food Pantry in Wetumpka, Community Soup Bowl in Tuscaloosa, Mission of Hope in Dora, Healing Steps Movement in Hale County, Haleyville Civitan Club in Winston, Panola Outreach in Sumter, Labor of Love in Clarke County, Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation in Mobile, North Mobile Food Bank in Saraland, North Baldwin Ecumenical Association in Bay Minette, Atmore Area Christian Care Ministry, Feeding the Gulf Coast in Theodore, Helpline Christian Outreach in Birmingham, The People Development Center in Fairfield, Shepherd Supply Mission in Moody, The Grace Place in Bessemer, Serving You Ministries in Birmingham, Manna Ministries in Alabaster, Oak Mountain Missions Ministries in Pelham, Magic City Harvest in Birmingham, Meals on Wheels (statewide), Community Food Bank of Central Alabama (statewide), Vineyard Family Services/Backpack Buddies (statewide), Urban Ministry in Birmingham, Samaritan Place in Birmingham, Firehouse Shelter in Birmingham and Jimmie Hale Mission in Birmingham.

“We understand that the holiday season can be particularly challenging for individuals and families facing food insecurity,” said Staci Brown Brooks, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “By supporting nonprofits dedicated to the fight against hunger, we are investing in the health and well-being of our communities across the state, ensuring that no one goes hungry during this special time of year.”

Dora-based Mission of Hope, one of the grant recipients, expects to serve 5,000 individuals during the holidays.

“For many of us, one of the things we think of at Christmas is a time of joyful celebrations and delicious feasts of cakes, cookies, pies, ham and all the trimmings,” Mission of Hope Director Lori Abercrombie said. “We try to balance which family we’ll visit first and what gifts we need to purchase. For a family that struggles, they are just striving to make it to the next day. They are hoping for necessities and keeping a roof over their heads. Alabama Power has helped Mission of Hope make for a brighter holiday season as we reach families in need.”

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, another grant recipient, served 25.3 million pounds of food last year.

“Hunger happens every day,” said Nicole Williams, CEO of Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

But Williams recognizes that the holidays can exacerbate the emotional sting of food insecurity.

“The holidays are all about being with loved ones – and food,” Williams said. “We want to make sure that our neighbors have a meal to serve to celebrate time with family. I think of the grandmother on a fixed income who wants to host her family for the holidays. I am so glad that we can provide that holiday cheer.”

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama can provide four meals for every dollar donated.

“This gift will provide 4,000 meals to our neighbors in need,” Williams said of the Alabama Power Foundation grant.

John Gibson, executive director of Serving You Ministries in Birmingham, recognizes that many families facing food insecurity are grappling with several other challenges as well.

“Many individuals within our community experience hunger and power outages simultaneously,” Gibson said. “Those who lack sufficient food or the resources to address these challenges have been our neighbors for an extended period. The faces of those who are chronically hungry are often overlooked. With the support of the Alabama Power Foundation, we are able to assist these neighbors during an already challenging financial season by addressing their hunger needs.”

The Food Bank of East Alabama estimates that 57,220 in the organization’s service area are at risk of hunger.

“Each number represents a real neighbor going through a hard time,” Henk said. “This goes across all ages and stages of life: from school children taking home a bag of food for the weekend, to college students visiting a campus food pantry, to seniors supplementing shortfalls in their food budget with a visit to the local food pantry. The Food Bank network is the place our neighbors turn to when paychecks stop, tragedy strikes, school gets out on break, or other hardships lead to hunger.”

The Food Bank of East Alabama will use the recent $1,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation to support its Community Market, a large-scale grocery-store-style food pantry program that provides direct food assistance to Lee County residents. Currently, the Community Market serves an average of 1,140 unique visitors each month.

“Community support – like the grant from Alabama Power – is what makes our outreach work possible,” Henk said.

Learn more about the initiatives of the Alabama Power Foundation at powerofgood.com.