Can’t Miss Alabama: Christmas merriment through the weekend

Ice skating

Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season on real ice through Monday, Jan. 20, at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Skaters must sign a waiver before participating. Follow this link for the complete holiday schedule and ticket information. The rink is under the large white tent near the Main Street entrance. The event is closed on Christmas Day.

Enjoy ice skating at Orange Beach through Jan. 20, 2025. (contributed) Enjoy ice skating at Orange Beach through Jan. 20, 2025. (contributed)

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ concert

Witness one of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s most beloved holiday traditions. A fixture of the holiday season, Handel’s “Messiah” features the iconic Hallelujah Chorus and sweeping solos. The orchestra will be led by special guest conductor James M. Meaders, founder and artistic director of Vox Anima London. Performances are Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. The venue is UAB’s Alys Stephens Center Jemison Concert Hall.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

The Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been a holiday tradition for more than 35 years. The Grammy Award winner has created a show that features classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects, capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. The holiday tradition continues Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Holiday Spectacular

Usher in the holiday season with music, merriment and togetherness. The entire family will enjoy the Holiday Spectacular with showstopping dance numbers and solo moments alike. The cast has more than 75 performers. Bring the jingle and the joy through Sunday, Dec. 22, to Red Mountain Theatre in Birmingham.

Battle in Birmingham: Auburn vs. Purdue men’s basketball

It’s a marquee nonconference men’s basketball matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. This will mark the first game of a two-year series between Auburn and Purdue as they will face off again in December 2025 as part of the fourth annual Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue is coming off an appearance in the National Championship game and a 34-5 record. Auburn looks to defend its Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship from a year ago behind the return of All-American, SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player and All-SEC First Team selection Johni Broome (16.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award semifinalist).

Galaxy of Lights

With both walking and driving experiences, Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden offers guests of all ages the chance to experience the magic, share in the tradition and make memories together. The festivities continue through Dec. 31. For more information about walking nights, driving nights and dog-walking nights, visit the website . The garden is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.