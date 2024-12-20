Alabama Food Truck Favorites: Greek Street

Greek Street food truck is serving Greek favorites and some new creations in Dothan. (Chad Allen / Alabama News Center)

Sometimes all it takes is wanting a change of pace from your current job, a little encouragement from your spouse … and having a Greek grandmother.

That was the case for Russell Grantham, owner of the Greek Street food truck in Dothan.

Grantham was growing weary of the corporate world and used his time traveling with work to scout out food trucks in other cities. He had the idea he would like to open his own food truck someday.

When someday came, Grantham tapped into his family roots and Greek Street was born.

You can find fresh-made stuffed gyros, souvlaki, rice bowls and salads. But the standout item on the menu is the Greek fries that come loaded with lots of goodness.

Follow Greek Street on Facebook and Instagram to find where it will be next.