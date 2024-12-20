Alabama Small Town Travel: Leeds and Montevallo offer ways to go fast or slow down

You can satisfy your need for speed at Barber Motorsports Park and Museum or take your time on Tinglewood Trail. Leeds and Montevallo have plenty to offer. (Amber Sutton)

Alabama is filled with small towns that often get overlooked for the state’s bigger cities, and two such towns are those of Montevallo and Leeds. From a morning spent strolling through Montevallo’s whimsical Orr Park or exploring the American Village to an afternoon spent window-shopping along Leeds’ charming Main Street or visiting the Barber Motorsports Park and Museum, these towns might be small, but there’s still plenty to see and do.

So no matter what your interests are – whether it’s getting outside, seeing something new, getting in a little relaxation or all the above and then some, here’s a look at some of the ways you could spend a day exploring the towns of Montevallo and Leeds.

To kick things off, a trip to Leeds must involve a visit to the Barber Motorsports Park and Museum, where you view one of the largest collections of motorcycles in the world and the largest collection of vintage Lotus racecars on display at the 230,000-square-foot Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, as well as catch a race at the track, which takes place throughout the year.

Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum has one of the most impressive collections of racecars and motorcycles in the world. (Amber Sutton) Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum has one of the most impressive collections of racecars and motorcycles in the world. (Amber Sutton)

If you’re in the mood for shopping, you can head to downtown Leeds to visit the picturesque Main Street, offering shops like Mum and Me Mercantile or The Pants Store, which has been in business since 1950. Another option is to visit the Outlet Shops of Grand River, where you can score discount prices on national brands like Coach, Eddie Bauer and Brooks Brothers. Of course, there’s also plenty of places to go antiquing in Leeds, among them the Bama Flea Mall and Antique Center and Maison de France Antiques.

If you work up an appetite while in town, there are several eateries where you can grab a memorable meal. A popular spot in the historic downtown area is the Three Earred Rabbit, where you get everything from homemade soups and sandwiches to baked ziti, chicken pot pie and tuna salad. Don’t miss out on the fresh-made bakery goods like cannoli, lemon bars, stuffed cookies and all kinds of cakes sold by the slice.

Leeds is more than a suburb of Birmingham. (Amber Sutton) Have a memorable meal at the Three Earred Rabbit in Leeds. (Amber Sutton) The Pants Store is a shopping destination in Leeds. (Amber Sutton) Downtown Leeds is a charming escape. (Amber Sutton)

Once you’re full and are ready to head to Montevallo, take the road less traveled by driving along Alabama State Route 25. It’s a route that will take a little longer than if you go by interstate, but you’ll get to visit several other quaint small towns, like Columbiana and Harpersville, as well as enjoy a variety of landscapes.

Among the attractions you’ll find in Montevallo is the 40 acres that make up Orr Park and its magical Tinglewood walking trail, which features more than 30 one-of-a-kind carvings created by artist Tim Tingle over the past 20 years. Carved into mature cedar trees, the creations include faces that range from silly to serious, animals both real and mythical, all placed along a path so visitors can take a whimsical walk in the woods at their leisure.

Tinglewood Trail at Orr Park in Montevallo is home to the creations of Tim Tingle. (Amber Sutton) Tinglewood Trail at Orr Park in Montevallo is home to the creations of Tim Tingle. (Amber Sutton) Tinglewood Trail at Orr Park in Montevallo is home to the creations of Tim Tingle. (Amber Sutton) Tinglewood Trail at Orr Park in Montevallo is home to the creations of Tim Tingle. (Amber Sutton) Tinglewood Trail at Orr Park in Montevallo is home to the creations of Tim Tingle. (Amber Sutton)

Another way to enjoy an afternoon in Montevallo and learn plenty about our nation’s rich history in the process is with a visit to the American Village. While there, you can catch live presentations and re-enactments of major moments in our country and Alabama’s history, all while touring locations on its campus including Washington Hall, which was inspired by George Washington’s Mount Vernon; the Colonial Chapel, inspired by the Bruton Parish Church of Williamsburg, Virginia; and a replica of the Oval Office at the White House.

History comes alive at American Village. (Amber Sutton) History comes alive at American Village. (Amber Sutton)

If you’re a fan of the arts, be sure to catch an upcoming performance by Main Street Players, a community theatre group that puts on several seasonal shows and performs at the Parnell Memorial Library Theater. Another option is to see one of the productions put on by the University of Montevallo Department of Theatre, like “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Cabaret,” during its 2024-25 season. You can also browse the Blue Phrog Gallery on Main Street, an art gallery that displays the work of local and regional artists, including pottery, paintings, photography and jewelry.

While along Main Street, be sure to take a stroll and stop into some of the shops and restaurants nearby and within its downtown, like Falcon Art Supply. You can grab a freshly made doughnut from Sunrise Donuts and wash it down with a coffee from C’s Cake & Coffee House or Meri Moon. If you’re in the mood for something a little more filling, you can head over to Main Street Tavern for lunch or dinner and chow down on burgers, fish tacos, loaded hot dogs or fried chicken that’ll have you all filled up for the drive home.

Downtown Montevallo is full of great places to shop, dine and visit. (Amber Sutton) Main Street Tavern is a favorite dining spot in Montevallo. (Amber Sutton) Sunrise Donuts is a great place in Montevallo to grab a sweet treat. (Amber Sutton)

So whether you’re planning to visit Leeds or Montevallo, or both, for a day trip or a weekend getaway, you can rest assured that these two small towns – each with so many distinctive shops, museums and restaurants – have plenty to keep you entertained.