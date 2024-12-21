Recipe: Shortcut Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

This Shortcut Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes recipe swaps fresh potatoes for frozen diced hash browns for all the creamy, cheesy goodness without all the fuss. It’s quick, easy and full of classic flavor, perfect for holiday menus or casual weeknight suppers. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)

Y’all, sometimes you just need an easy, cheesy potato side dish without all the peeling, slicing and fussing. Enter these Shortcut Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes. The secret? Southern diced hash browns instead of fresh potatoes. Yep, the kind you find in the freezer section — no judgment here. They cut down on prep time without cutting down on flavor.

Let’s talk about why this works so well:

Convenience: Frozen hash browns are already peeled, diced and par-cooked, which means they cook up quickly and evenly in your dish and save you tons of time.

Consistency: You get perfectly sized, uniform potato pieces every time. No uneven slices that cook at different rates.

Texture: The potatoes stay soft and tender while soaking up all that cheesy, creamy goodness, just like traditional scalloped potatoes.

Scalloped potatoes vs. potatoes au gratin

Technically, scalloped potatoes are baked in a creamy sauce (usually made with milk or cream) but don’t normally have cheese. Au gratin potatoes are topped with cheese and often breadcrumbs, making them a bit more indulgent.

So, does that mean this recipe is more like potatoes au gratin? Well, sure, if we’re getting technical. But since we’re using diced hash browns and no breadcrumbs, I like to call it a hybrid. Plus, I’m a culinary rebel, and I do what I want.

Scalloped potatoes vs. hash brown casserole

This easy scalloped potatoes recipe is different from hash brown casserole because it’s all about that creamy, rich sauce, like traditional scalloped potatoes, so you get a softer, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Hash brown casserole, on the other hand, is usually heartier, with sour cream and a crunchy topping, like crushed cracker crumbs. Both are super comforting, but this one is creamier, while the hash brown casserole has a more rustic, stick-to-your-ribs feel.

Common questions about making this recipe

Can I use regular shredded hash browns instead of Southern diced hash browns?

You can, but it will change the texture a bit. The Southern-style diced hash browns are chunkier, which better mimics the feel of freshly sliced potatoes. Shredded hash browns will give you a softer, creamier texture when baked in the cream sauce. It’s still tasty, just different.

Can I use another cheese?

You can absolutely use other cheeses. Sharp cheddar is a classic, but feel free to mix things up with Gruyère for a nutty sweetness, mozzarella for a gooey texture or Parmesan cheese for a salty, savory kick (though it’s best paired with softer cheeses). Colby Jack or Monterey Jack are great mild options, while pepper Jack adds a fun, spicy twist. Just keep in mind that stronger cheeses, like blue cheese, can really change the flavor, so pick what suits your taste best.

Can I make this dish ahead of time?

Absolutely. You can assemble everything, cover it and keep it in the fridge until you’re ready to bake it. Just add the cold casserole dish to a cold oven (don’t preheat) and add a few extra minutes to the baking time if you’re cooking it straight from the fridge.

This dish is a perfect side for just about any meal, whether it’s a weeknight supper or a special occasion. Plus, since you’re using frozen hash browns, you’ve already done half the work.

Shortcut Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

Click here for a printable recipe.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1 (32-ounce) bag Southern-style diced frozen hash browns, thawed

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1 cup heavy cream

8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese (2 cups)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine the garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, cream of chicken and heavy cream.

Add the thawed hash browns and stir together.

Add about half of the cheese and stir to combine.

Spread the mixture into the prepared pan and cover tightly with aluminum foil.

Bake for 60 minutes.

Carefully remove the foil and sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.

Bake for an additional 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the potatoes are cooked through.

Allow to rest for about 5 minutes before serving.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information: calories 344 kilocalories, carbohydrates 25 grams, protein 11 grams, fat 23 grams, saturated fat 13 grams, polyunsaturated fat 2 grams, monounsaturated fat 6 grams, cholesterol 65 grams, sodium 625 milligrams, potassium 396 milligrams, fiber 2 grams, sugar 1 gram, vitamin A 789u, vitamin C 10 milligrams, calcium 238 milligrams, iron 2 milligrams.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out “The Southern Bite Cookbook.”