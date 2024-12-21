Scott Martin: Alabama stays dry, cool through the weekend; showers possible on Christmas

THE WEEKEND: We start off this morning rather chilly as the cold front is now south of us. Gradient winds will remain breezy at times through the rest of the morning but will begin to calm down during the afternoon and evening. It will be mostly sunny today with highs making it only into the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

High pressure will be in control of our weather Sunday. While it will remain cool, it will be a beautiful and slightly warmer day, with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: On Monday, highs will range from the upper 40s in the northeast of the state to the upper 50s in the southwest.

That high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for Christmas Eve, but it looks like the last completely dry day we’ll get to enjoy for the holiday week. Highs will be warmer, reaching the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Our weather becomes unsettled on Christmas as the first of a few shortwaves move into and across the state. We look to stay dry during the morning, but the chance for showers will begin to rise by late morning in the west and spread eastward through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

END OF THE HOLIDAY WEEK: The weather remains unsettled Thursday, with some chance of showers through the day. Not everyone will see rain, and amounts look to be very light. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

On Friday, a surface low will start to build to our west on the southern end of an approaching cold front. We’ll continue to have the risk of a few showers, but not everyone will see rain, and amounts will be light. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.