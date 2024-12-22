Why the Scenic River Trail’s Andrew Szymanski decided to stay in Alabama

After graduating from the University of Georgia, Andrew Szymanski moved to Montgomery in 2010 as a member of the AmeriCorps Vista program. He worked with Bridge Builders Alabama, a youth leadership development program that helps prepare high school juniors and seniors for college and teach them how to be servant leaders in their communities. As part of that year of service, he also helped that organization create a large-scale fundraiser, the Montgomery Dragon Boat Festival.

The first year of the event was so successful that Szymanski, who is originally from Topsfield, Massachusetts, decided to create his own nonprofit organization, which ran the Montgomery Dragon Boat Festival until 2018, raising significant amounts of money for its partner organizations.

It was then that Szymanski seriously considered leaving Alabama, but after taking a year off, he had a revelation. He says he was searching for quality of life and the things that other people in his peer group were getting to enjoy – cities that had good pedestrian infrastructure and fun things for young people to do. But rather than seeking that out somewhere else, he and one of his friends decided to try to create the city they were looking for in Montgomery. So they bought some historic commercial properties, started an organization called River Region Trails, and opened their own coffee shop and bar called Hilltop Public House.

But Szymanski’s involvement in his community didn’t end there. A lifelong water sports enthusiast, he began working as part of the race staff for The Great Alabama 650, an annual paddle race from Lake Weiss to Fort Morgan. That’s when Szymanski found out that Alabama Scenic River Trail was hiring. He applied and got the job, and about a year later, when the previous executive director left, the board hired him to take on the role of executive director. That was three years ago, and he’s still working for Montgomery both there and as a city councilman for District 7.

This is Alabama: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Andrew Szymanski: Alabama is on the rise. It’s growing. And it’s starting to embrace new ideas and new people. It’s a wonderful place for people to realize their potential. I talk to people all the time in my role as a city councilman who are getting priced out of major metropolitan areas like Atlanta, Nashville and Charlotte. And especially in a post-COVID world where people don’t have to work where they live, people are realizing that Alabama can be a great place to live, especially if you’re a remote worker, young, out of college, out of high school or new to a career. There’s just a lot of opportunity here.

TIA: What is the place in Alabama that you’ve always wanted to visit but haven’t yet?

Szymanski: I haven’t gotten a chance to see the glow worms at Dismals Canyon, and I’ve always wanted to do that. Close behind that would probably be Bankhead National Forest and going to hunt for waterfalls.

TIA: Who would be on your Alabama Mount Rushmore?

Szymanski: My Alabama Mount Rushmore would include Rosa Parks, Harper Lee, Willie Mays and Brittany Howard.

TIA: How would you describe the people of Alabama?

Szymanski: The first thing I would say about the people of Alabama is that they love their state. They understand what a blessing it is to be in a state that has amazing outdoor resources. And they are passionate about education in their universities and, obviously, about college football. It’s one of the most unique states in terms of how many different pockets you have. Whether you’re in Huntsville or Mobile, Troy or Tuscaloosa, Auburn, Montgomery or Birmingham, people take a lot of pride in their cities and are willing to embrace a very rich and sometimes challenging history. No matter where they’re from, they embrace the identity of where they’re living.

TIA: Where is the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Szymanski: Cheaha or Talladega National Forest. It’s gorgeous up there, and it reminds me of home a little bit because it’s more mountainous. I just got back from a weeklong trip home to Maine – I’m from Massachusetts, but my family has a place up on the coast of Maine – and I think Cheaha is just as beautiful, and the broader Talladega National Forest area is just as spectacular.

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you and tell us why.

Szymanski: Her name is Carol Butler, and she is currently the president or executive director of the Mike & Gillian Goodrich Foundation in Birmingham. She served for a couple of decades as the Central Alabama Community Foundation executive director here in Montgomery. It’s funny because she’s also who I call my “Alabama mother.” Carol’s heart and passion for wanting the best for this state are incredible and inspiring. She understands that we are a state with a challenging past but also a bright future, and she is working diligently to help the state of Alabama realize that. There’s not a person that she can’t have a conversation with, which I think is important because we do have some things that we have to talk about and work through. And it’s not an easy process. Change can be tough. But I think Carol is one of the most inspiring people I’ve met and gotten the chance to work with, and since then, I have developed a close family relationship with her.

TIA: If you had to make a soundtrack about your life in Alabama, name three songs you would choose and explain why.

Szymanski: One of my favorite bands is Railroad Earth, an Americana bluegrass-type band. They have a song called “Winding River” that I like. I don’t know if this is its meaning or not, but it is an excellent way to describe what a unique path I’ve been on since I got here. My dad is a gigantic Beatles fan, and he would want me to include “Let It Be” because in 2019, I took the year off. I didn’t know where I wanted to go or what I wanted to do. And the idea of staying [in Alabama] seemed very challenging. But obviously, I just had to work through the process. And finally, there’s a song called “Head Full of Doubt, Road Full of Promise” by The Avett Brothers.

TIA: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit Montgomery?

Szymanski: Now you’re going to get me in trouble! (laughs) I would say the Capitol Oyster Bar because of the location and the uniqueness. Whether it be the catfish or the oysters, you know you are getting to taste a piece of Alabama. My close second is a Korean restaurant called So Gong Dong, and the reason I recommend it is because one of the coolest parts of our city is that we have a lot of great food here, from taquerias to Korean restaurants. But you can’t come to Montgomery and not go to the Capitol Oyster Bar. My dad requires it every time he and my mom come down.

