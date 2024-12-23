Alabama Power volunteers brighten holidays for families in need

Alabama Power volunteers have participated in holiday service projects to benefit those in need. (contributed)

Volunteers with the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) work year-round to light up local communities with hope, but their efforts sparkle even brighter during the holiday season.

APSO members from across the company came together to assemble holiday food boxes at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Thanks to this company-wide project that was planned and executed through Alabama Power’s Leadership Development Program, volunteers were able to help Community Food Bank of Central Alabama feed more than 23,000 families this holiday season.

Meanwhile, various chapters of APSO have been busy serving their neighborhoods too.

The Mobile Chapter purchased toys for the Salvation Army Angel Tree, Pine Hill Mission, Brewton Angel Tree, Castleberry Community Development Center and several other organizations throughout the Mobile area.

“Volunteering in the community allows the APSO Mobile Chapter to bring happiness and holiday cheer to others who might not experience it otherwise,” said Erica Maize, president of the Mobile Chapter. “By doing this, it allows us to have a deeper connection to community. What a beautiful blessing it is to work with a company that believes in giving back to community.”

Southeast-Farley APSO took part in the Eufaula Christmas Parade. (contributed) Mobile APSO supported the Salvation Army Angel Tree project. (contributed) Plant Barry APSO Chapter purchased gifts for Fostering Together Gulf Coast for its Santa Workshop. (contributed) Members of E.C. Gaston APSO hosted a Christmas Wish Shopping Day. (contributed) Southeast-Farley APSO took part in the Eufaula Christmas Parade. (contributed) Plant Barry APSO Chapter purchased gifts for Fostering Together Gulf Coast for its Santa Workshop. (contributed) Plant Barry APSO hosted its 35th Annual Golf Tournament at Magnolia Grove Golf Course to raise funds for its DHR Christmas shopping trip for local foster children. (contributed) Plant Barry APSO Chapter purchased gifts for Fostering Together Gulf Coast for its Santa Workshop. (contributed) Mobile APSO volunteers delivered hams and turkeys to Nina’s Community Cares Network to support individuals and families in Yellow Bluff. (contributed) Plant Barry APSO Chapter purchased gifts for Fostering Together Gulf Coast for its Santa Workshop. (contributed) The Mobile APSO Chapter partnered with Penelope House, Inc. to make sure Thanksgiving was covered for individuals and families in shelter or transitional living, providing the organization with turkeys, hams and pies. (contributed) Alabama Power’s Leadership Development Program coordinated an APSO volunteer project at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. (contributed) The Magic City APSO chapter partnered with Rebirth Christian Fellowship to create a special Christmas experience for those who have been previously incarcerated, are on probation or are a part of any other marginalized group. (contributed) Plant Barry APSO Chapter purchased gifts for Fostering Together Gulf Coast for its Santa Workshop. (contributed) Mobile APSO supported the Salvation Army Angel Tree project. (contributed) Members of E.C. Gaston APSO hosted a Christmas Wish Shopping Day. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers have participated in holiday service projects to benefit those in need. (contributed) Alabama Power’s Leadership Development Program coordinated an APSO volunteer project at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. (contributed) The Mobile APSO chapter donated bicycles to New Christian Ministry in Bayou La Batre. (contributed) Southeast-Farley APSO volunteers hosted a Thanksgiving food drive, donating the collected goods to the Christian Service Center. (contributed) Plant Miller APSO volunteers shopped for toys and gifts to donate to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. (contributed) Plant Barry APSO Chapter purchased gifts for Fostering Together Gulf Coast for its Santa Workshop. (contributed) Mobile APSO supported the Salvation Army Angel Tree project. (contributed) Plant Barry APSO hosted its 35th Annual Golf Tournament at Magnolia Grove Golf Course to raise funds for its DHR Christmas shopping trip for local foster children. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers have participated in holiday service projects to benefit those in need. (contributed) Members of E.C. Gaston APSO hosted a Christmas Wish Shopping Day. (contributed) Plant Barry APSO hosted its 35th Annual Golf Tournament at Magnolia Grove Golf Course to raise funds for its DHR Christmas shopping trip for local foster children. (contributed) Mobile APSO members delivered gifts to Wilmer Hall Children’s Home, a nonprofit organization that has been serving young people in need throughout the area since 1864. (contributed) Plant Miller APSO volunteers shopped for toys and gifts to donate to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. (contributed) Plant Barry APSO hosted its 35th Annual Golf Tournament at Magnolia Grove Golf Course to raise funds for its DHR Christmas shopping trip for local foster children. (contributed) Plant Miller APSO volunteers shopped for toys and gifts to donate to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. (contributed) Southeast-Farley APSO volunteers hosted a Thanksgiving food drive, donating the collected goods to the Christian Service Center. (contributed)

Here are some highlights of the many ways APSO volunteers are spreading holiday magic and merriment this season:

Plant Barry Chapter : This chapter hosted its 35th Annual Golf Tournament at Magnolia Grove Golf Course to raise funds for its DHR Christmas shopping trip for local foster children. More than 250 golfers participated in the event with Fairway Sponsors including John H. Carter, Geosyntec and Industrial Valve. During the DHR Christmas shopping trip, the Plant Barry Chapter purchased gifts for Fostering Together Gulf Coast for its Santa Workshop, allowing foster parents to pick out gifts for their kids.

: This chapter hosted its 35th Annual Golf Tournament at Magnolia Grove Golf Course to raise funds for its DHR Christmas shopping trip for local foster children. More than 250 golfers participated in the event with Fairway Sponsors including John H. Carter, Geosyntec and Industrial Valve. During the DHR Christmas shopping trip, the Plant Barry Chapter purchased gifts for Fostering Together Gulf Coast for its Santa Workshop, allowing foster parents to pick out gifts for their kids. Magic City Chapter : The SCS General Counsel group partnered with the Magic City Chapter to host a canned food drive, collecting items and donating them to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. This chapter also partnered with Rebirth Christian Fellowship to create a special Christmas experience for those who have been previously incarcerated, are on probation or are a part of any other marginalized group. Registered attendees shopped for gifts free of charge. The Magic City Chapter also used funds from its Power Delivery Clay Shoot, held earlier this year, to purchase gifts for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

: The SCS General Counsel group partnered with the Magic City Chapter to host a canned food drive, collecting items and donating them to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. This chapter also partnered with Rebirth Christian Fellowship to create a special Christmas experience for those who have been previously incarcerated, are on probation or are a part of any other marginalized group. Registered attendees shopped for gifts free of charge. The Magic City Chapter also used funds from its Power Delivery Clay Shoot, held earlier this year, to purchase gifts for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Plant Miller Chapter : The Plant Miller Chapter followed in the footsteps of its fellow Magic City Chapter, shopping for various toys and gifts to donate to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. This chapter also partnered with local organizations to host holiday-inspired service projects, including the Children’s Advocate Center, Parrish Elementary and Middle Schools, Backyard Blessings and Sumiton School Food Pantry.

: The Plant Miller Chapter followed in the footsteps of its fellow Magic City Chapter, shopping for various toys and gifts to donate to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. This chapter also partnered with local organizations to host holiday-inspired service projects, including the Children’s Advocate Center, Parrish Elementary and Middle Schools, Backyard Blessings and Sumiton School Food Pantry. Southeast-Farley Chapter: Volunteers hosted a Thanksgiving food drive, donating the collected goods to the Christian Service Center in Valley, Alabama. The Christian Service Center provides food, clothing, household and personal items, along with other services, to the less fortunate in its community.

Volunteers hosted a Thanksgiving food drive, donating the collected goods to the Christian Service Center in Valley, Alabama. The Christian Service Center provides food, clothing, household and personal items, along with other services, to the less fortunate in its community. Mobile Chapter: The Mobile Chapter partnered with Penelope House Inc. to make sure Thanksgiving was covered for individuals and families in shelter or transitional living, providing the organization with turkeys, hams and pies. Volunteers also delivered hams and turkeys to Nina’s Community Cares Network to support individuals and families in Yellow Bluff. For Christmas, members delivered gifts to Wilmer Hall Children’s Home, a nonprofit organization that has been serving young people in need throughout the area since 1864. Additionally, the chapter donated bicycles to New Christian Ministry in Bayou La Batre while also donating new toys to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

The Mobile Chapter partnered with Penelope House Inc. to make sure Thanksgiving was covered for individuals and families in shelter or transitional living, providing the organization with turkeys, hams and pies. Volunteers also delivered hams and turkeys to Nina’s Community Cares Network to support individuals and families in Yellow Bluff. For Christmas, members delivered gifts to Wilmer Hall Children’s Home, a nonprofit organization that has been serving young people in need throughout the area since 1864. Additionally, the chapter donated bicycles to New Christian Ministry in Bayou La Batre while also donating new toys to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. E.C. Gaston Chapter: Members hosted an APSO Christmas Wish Shopping Day, sponsoring 150 attendees this year thanks to generous donations from APC employees, contractors and vendors.

To learn more about the Alabama Power Service Organization and its volunteers, visit powerofgood.com.