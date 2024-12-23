Published On: 12.23.24 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama News Center 2024: Follow Us Outside

You found plenty of reasons to Follow Us Outside in 2024. (file)

As the final days of 2024 wind down, we want to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top stories about the outdoors and outdoor recreation that appeared on Alabama News Center in 2024.

Montgomery Whitewater a catalyst for growth in Alabama’s River Region

 

How the Alabama Mushroom Society helps people identify fungi

Alisha Millican helps Alabamians identify mushrooms, such as this morel variety. (contributed)

 

Attention Alabama outdoor lovers: Poison hemlock is no joke

Poison hemlock flower heads can be easily mistaken for Queen Anne’s lace. This toxic plant is creeping across Alabama. (Alabama Cooperative Extension System)

 

At Alabama’s Smith Lake, more vacation homeowners becoming permanent residents

Riding an inflatable is a popular activity on the waters of Smith Lake. (Cullman County Tourism Bureau)

 

YouTube personality raves about hunting in Alabama’s Black Belt

Outdoors personality Robert Arrington with Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Director Pam Swanner and Marketing Director Rhett Hollon during Arrington’s recent hunting trip to the Black Belt. (contributed)

 

Editor’s choice: Innovate Alabama launches Seek AL to highlight state’s rich outdoor recreation opportunities

Seek AL, a new campaign from Innovate Alabama, is designed to raise awareness of Alabama’s abundant outdoor recreational opportunities, including climbing. (Seek AL)

