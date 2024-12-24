Published On: 12.24.24 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama News Center 2024: Innovation

Data centers, broadband, innovators and a Frybot were among the innovation stories our readers read the most. (file)

As the final days of 2024 wind down, we want to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top innovation stories that appeared on Alabama News Center in 2024.

Meta plans to build $800 million, next-generation data center in Montgomery, Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey announces that Meta plans to open an $800 million data center in Montgomery that will support 100 operational jobs and build on the company’s previous investment in Alabama. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office)

 

University of Alabama to begin construction of high-performance computing and data center

The University of Alabama’s High Performance Computing and Data Center will house a petascale computing system, meaning it will be capable of performing quadrillions of calculations per second. (contributed)

 

Cam the Frybot brings a taste of the future to Auburn University’s Tiger Dining

A newcomer at Auburn University this semester is Cam the Frybot, a robotic fry cook that allows humans to avoid some of the hot and unpleasant parts of food service. (Auburn University)

 

Alabama high-speed internet expansion getting $188 million middle-mile boost

23-Year-old Rae’Mah Henderson means business at Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator Program Manager Rae’Mah Henderson and Managing Director Matthew Jaeh fire up the crowd at Demo Day. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)

 

Editor’s choice: Founder Fest and State of Innovation highlight Alabama’s tech economy

