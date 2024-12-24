Bill Murray: Mild, mostly dry Christmas ahead for Alabama

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunshine is dominating the day and highs are near seasonal levels, in the upper 50s, perfect for those running errands or preparing for Santa’s arrival tonight.

CHRISTMAS DAY: The day will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon as Alabama sits on the edge of high pressure centered to our east. Morning lows will dip into the chilly 30s, so bundle up for any early festivities. Highs will rebound to around 60 degrees, making for a mild, comfortable holiday. Showers are unlikely during the day, but there’s a slight chance of a light shower late Wednesday evening, primarily in western portions of the state. Rain amounts will be minimal, less than 0.05 inch, so travel plans and holiday gatherings should remain largely unaffected.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY: Thursday brings a chance of an early shower, particularly in western Alabama, as a weakening disturbance passes to the northwest. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Morning lows will hover around the lower and middle 40s, with afternoon highs again approaching 60 degrees. Gusty east-southeast winds up to 16 mph will make it feel a bit cooler but actually will be bringing in warmer air. The day will remain mostly dry.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers increasing during the afternoon, especially across northwest Alabama. The Birmingham Bowl, scheduled for Friday afternoon, should see mostly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of a passing shower, with game-time temperatures near 61 degrees. A southeast breeze at 10-14 mph, with gusts up to 24 mph, will be noticeable at times. Rain totals will remain modest during the day but could increase to three-quarters of an inch in northwest areas overnight.

THE WEEKEND: Rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread Saturday as high pressure to our east weakens and a line of storms moves into the state. Morning lows will start mild, in the lower and middle 50s, with highs climbing to a warm 66 degrees. Showers and storms are likely during the day, with a more organized line of storms arriving Saturday evening. While the atmosphere will be moist, with dewpoints in the low 60s, severe weather appears unlikely at this time. However, some stronger storms with heavy rain are possible, so stay weather-aware if you have plans Saturday.

The rain will begin to exit on Sunday, but a few lingering showers are possible during the morning. Conditions will improve by afternoon, with some clearing and partly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be around 54 degrees, and highs will reach a pleasant 65. Winds will shift to the south-southwest at 6-10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 17 mph, helping to dry things out as the day progresses.

NEW YEAR’S WEEK: Monday will offer a break from the active weather pattern, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Morning lows will dip to 44 degrees, but highs will rise to a mild 66, making for a great day to enjoy outdoor activities or prepare for New Year’s festivities. Clouds will begin to increase by evening as another system approaches, bringing rain chances back into the forecast late Monday night.

New Year’s Eve will see lingering rain from the previous night clearing out early, except in the Tennessee Valley, where clouds may hang tough through the day. Morning lows will start cooler at 43 degrees, and highs will reach only 57 degrees as a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph adds a chill. The final evening of 2024 looks dry and cooler, setting the stage for a pleasant transition into the new year.

The pattern remains active as we head into January, with additional systems lined up to bring rain chances on Jan. 2-3 and Jan. 7. While temperatures will remain above seasonal averages, the wet pattern could bring much-needed rainfall to areas still experiencing drought.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: An arctic cold front brought an extraordinary weather event to southeast Texas as temperatures plunged below freezing and a deep layer of cold air allowed snow to fall and stick to the ground. This rare setup created a true white Christmas across the region, with snow even covering palm trees. Brownsville, Texas, received 1.5 inches of snow — the first measurable snowfall there in 105 years — while Houston experienced its first white Christmas ever. Corpus Christi saw 5.2 inches of snow, more than had fallen in all prior years combined, and New Orleans had its first white Christmas in 50 years.

