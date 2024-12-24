Looking for a New Year’s Day adventure? Try a First Day Hike at Alabama State Parks

Cheaha State Park will have a First Day Hike along the Bald Rock Boardwalk to Bald Rock, which offers amazing long-range views. (Alabama State Parks)

Alabama State Parks will again offer a First Day Hike at 12 state parks on New Year’s Day, providing the perfect way to start the new year in the great outdoors.

This year’s schedule for First Day Hikes includes a sunrise hike to King’s Chair at Oak Mountain State Park, a sunset hike at Meaher State Park, a hike to the Bald Rock Overlook along the Bald Rock Boardwalk at Cheaha State Park, a scenic hike on the Plateau Trail at Monte Sano State Park and more opportunities spanning the state.

The First Day Hikes are part of a national program designed to celebrate the new year while encouraging Americans to get outside. The national First Day Hike program features hikes in all 50 states, and the Alabama State Park Division team has planned hikes at many state parks.

“Alabama State Parks offer some of the finest hiking trails found anywhere, and First Day Hikes are a great way to explore Alabama’s natural beauty while beginning the new year with exercise,” Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps said. “With many of our parks offering a First Day Hike again this year, there’s something for everyone.”

Alabama State Parks’ First Day Hikes are led by park personnel and volunteers who provide hikers of all ages and experience levels with a chance to enjoy the beauty of Alabama’s natural resources in a fun, family-friendly environment.

A complete list of First Day Hikes can be found online, and hikers can reserve their spot by making an online reservation.

All First Day Hikes are subject to change or cancellation, especially in the event of inclement weather. Park officials encourage all First Day Hikers to bring their own water or sports drink, snacks/lunch and hiking poles, as well as to dress appropriately for seasonal temperatures and wear closed-toed shoes or hiking boots.

The First Day Hikes are free, although hikers at some state parks will be required to pay daily admission fees.

“We welcome people to the parks on New Year’s Day for our First Day Hikes,” Capps said. “Whether you’re an avid user of the trails in Alabama State Parks or you’re a first-time participant, we hope you’ll consider joining us for a First Day Hike. It’s the perfect way to start 2025.”