Published On: 12.25.24 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama News Center 2024: Nonprofits and community service

Giving and giving back gave us some of our favorite stories in 2024. (file)

As the final days of 2024 wind down, we want to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top stories about nonprofits and community service that appeared on Alabama News Center in 2024.

Lineville, Alabama, horse farm a healing place for veterans

Dave Flounders with one of the horses at his and his wife’s Samson’s Strength equine farm in Lineville. (contributed)

Weaver, Alabama, veteran walking across U.S. to raise awareness about mental illness

Weaver, Alabama, veteran Robert Luna is walking across the country to raise awareness about mental illness among fellow service members. (Michele Sylvester Photography)

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Boys Ranch is working to better Alabama youths’ lives

Between the Lines: Alabama Power’s volunteer organizations represent company’s commitment to service

Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) volunteers embody the company’s spirit of the giving season all year long. (contributed)

2024 Elevate Conference unites Alabama nonprofits and the Alabama Power Foundation to spark positive change across the state

Day two of the conference included a panel discussion on strategic fundraising and grant writing featuring Rusha Smith, executive director of Freshwater Land Trust; Chad McEachren, president and CEO of Edmundite Missions; and Pamela Reed Phipps, executive director of Grace House Ministries. (contributed)

Editor’s choice: Dovetail Landing aims to assist veterans upon returning home from service

Sgt. Ben Thompson (left) poses for a picture with the plans for Dovetail Landing. (Joey Blackwell / Alabama News Center)

