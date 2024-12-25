Cheers to the season with this Alabama cocktail

When making dining recommendations to friends or business associates in the Birmingham area, it would be surprising if Bottega Café did not make the list.

That’s certainly the case when foodie and social media maven Nicole McLaughlin is making the suggestion. She even goes a step further and encourages friends to try the Orange Thing cocktail.

Until you can make it to Bottega to order your own, McLaughlin took to her Instagram account in a collaboration with Alabama News Center to share her take on the cocktail. Watch below.