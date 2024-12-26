Best of Alabama News Center 2024: Business

From building a new business to tearing down an old power plant, these are the business stories you like the most this year. (file)

As the final days of 2024 wind down, we want to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top business stories that appeared on Alabama News Center in 2024.

Comedian Katt Williams reportedly purchases McClellan’s former fort barracks in Anniston, Alabama, to develop movie studio

Flora-Bama: The history behind one of Alabama’s favorite beach bars

Bold as a Lion Studios in Bessemer, Alabama, wants to do for Birmingham area as Tyler Perry did for Atlanta

More folks ‘inbound’ to Alabama than moving out, study says

Alabama Power’s Plant Gadsden slated for demolition after 110-year history

Editor’s choice: $50 million amphitheater adds another attraction to Birmingham, Alabama’s, Uptown Entertainment District