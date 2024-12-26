Published On: 12.26.24 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama News Center 2024: Business

From building a new business to tearing down an old power plant, these are the business stories you like the most this year. (file)

As the final days of 2024 wind down, we want to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top business stories that appeared on Alabama News Center in 2024.

Comedian Katt Williams reportedly purchases McClellan’s former fort barracks in Anniston, Alabama, to develop movie studio

A section of the Starship buildings at McClellan is shown in this image from 2015. (Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star)

Flora-Bama: The history behind one of Alabama’s favorite beach bars

The Flora-Bama started with a land deal between two states and a family business that turned into an icon. (Flora-Bama)

Bold as a Lion Studios in Bessemer, Alabama, wants to do for Birmingham area as Tyler Perry did for Atlanta

More folks ‘inbound’ to Alabama than moving out, study says

Alabama is among the states, in dark blue, where significantly more households moved in versus moved out in 2023, according to one major moving company. (United Van Lines)

Alabama Power’s Plant Gadsden slated for demolition after 110-year history

Editor’s choice: $50 million amphitheater adds another attraction to Birmingham, Alabama’s, Uptown Entertainment District

This architectural rendering shows what the new $50 million, 9,380-capacity amphitheater in Uptown will look like once completed. (contributed)

More on this topic