Bill Murray: Severe weather threat for Alabama Saturday

TODAY-FRIDAY: The weather pattern remains active, setting the stage for a dynamic finish to the week. High clouds will continue to stream into Alabama today, with thicker mid-level clouds spreading into the western and southwestern parts of the state. While isolated showers are possible west of Interstate 65, most of the region will stay dry. Temperatures will range from the mid-50s in the northeast to the mid-60s in the southwest. Southeastern winds will remain light but persistent, adding a touch of warmth to the day.

Cloud cover will increase further tonight as a more robust system approaches from the west. Light rain may begin developing late Thursday night west of I-65, though totals will remain light. Lows will range from the mid-40s in northeast Alabama to the lower 50s in the southwest. Southeastern winds will strengthen slightly overnight, marking the beginning of an unsettled period. By Friday morning, expect an increase in rain chances, particularly across western Alabama.

Friday brings the first significant wave of rain as a weakening system approaches the state. A band of moderate rain will spread from west to east during the day, with the heaviest rainfall likely in northwest Alabama. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Though thunderstorms are not expected, gusty southeast winds of 15-20 mph, with occasional gusts up to 25-30 mph, will be noticeable throughout the day. The Birmingham Bowl in the afternoon may experience scattered showers, but heavy rain should hold off until later in the day.

STORMY SATURDAY AHEAD: Saturday is shaping up to be the most active day of the week as a stronger system moves in. Rain and embedded thunderstorms will overspread the state, especially during the afternoon and evening. With dew points climbing into the mid-60s, a line of storms could form by Saturday night, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Severe weather remains a lower-end threat due to limited instability, but parameters will be monitored closely for any changes. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely through Sunday morning, with localized higher amounts in northwest Alabama.

SUNDAY CLEARING TREND: Showers will linger Sunday morning, especially in east Alabama, but clearing skies will gradually take over by the afternoon. Highs will remain mild, ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s, with a return to more tranquil weather conditions. Sunday will bring a welcome respite before another system takes aim at the region early next week.

NEXT WEEK: The fast-paced pattern continues into early next week. A weaker system may bring scattered showers on Monday night into Tuesday morning, but rainfall amounts look light compared to this weekend’s activity. Temperatures will remain above average for late December, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1947: New York City recorded its third-greatest 24-hour snowfall. In a 24-hour period ending on Dec. 27, Central Park received 26.4 inches, while 32 inches fell on some suburbs. Because the storm was not accompanied by strong winds, it was not a blizzard. Holiday travel was brought to a standstill. Twenty-seven deaths occurred as a result of the storm. Removal of the estimated 10 million tons of snow cost more than $8 million. Nineteen inches fell in just six hours at White Plains, New York.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.