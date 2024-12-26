Can’t Miss Alabama: Holiday ideas heading into the new year

Ring in the new year with celebrations and performances. (Getty Images)

Birmingham Bowl Week

Vanderbilt will face Georgia Tech at the 18th annual Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in Protective Stadium, and the game will broadcast on ABC 33/40.

Dec. 26:

Bud Light Fan Fest Pep Rally, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Uptown Birmingham.

Music Stage, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Rock Candy Band.

Georgia Tech Pep Rally, 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt Pep Rally, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fireworks, 5 p.m.

Dec. 27:

Fan Fest Tailgate opens 10 a.m.

Music Stage, music starts three hours prior to kickoff.

Birmingham Bowl kickoff, 2:30 p,m.

Follow this link for the complete Bowl Week schedule. Purchase tickets here. Follow the Birmingham Bowl on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Fans pack Protective Stadium to watch Auburn and Houston in the 2021 Birmingham Bowl. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama News Center) Auburn’s band plays at Protective Stadium during the 2021 Birmingham Bowl. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama News Center)

Workplay Réveillon

On New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Workplay presents Workplay Réveillon, an immersive celebration that transports guests on a global journey through three themed rooms. The night kicks off in Tito’s Times Square, sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, where attendees can enjoy the signature Big Apple Martini and upbeat sounds of Mass Affect. Then, step into glamorous Paris, where Shawny Thomas and The Bangers will provide the soundtrack for cocktails and mingling. Finally, head to Rio de Janeiro, where you can dance the night away to the lively rhythms and spirited energy of Brazil with Dance Brasil Entertainment. Workplay Réveillon will feature roaming entertainment, a photo booth, and hors d’oeuvres and themed dishes from Tre Luna Catering. At the “Bham Now and Tomorrow Portal,” sponsored by Bham Now, celebrants can write their resolutions in a glowing black-light hallway. As midnight approaches, everyone will gather for the iconic ball drop and a champagne toast to ring in 2025. Guests must be 21 or older. Cocktail attire is encouraged. Tickets are $75 per person and are available here. Workplay is at 500 23rd St. South in Birmingham.

Workplay Réveillon will transport guests to vibrant, spirited Rio de Janeiro, as well as New York and Paris. (contributed)

MoonPie Over Mobile

MoonPie Over Mobile celebrations include:

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Kids’ zone.

Noon – MoonPie noon year’s eve drop for children.

7 p.m. – DJ Dalton Muse.

7:30 p.m. – Best decorated umbrella contest.

7:30 p.m. – The Port City Secondliners.

7:45 p.m. – Cutting of the MoonPie.

8:10 p.m. – Second Line Parade.

8:30 p.m. – Opening remarks.

8:45 p.m. – Opening act: The Jukebox Brass Band.

9:30 p.m. – Opening act: Grayson Capps.

10:40 p.m. – Headliner Clint Black.

Midnight – Countdown on the main stage and MoonPie Drop.

Visit the website to learn more.

Ring in 2025 at MoonPie Over Mobile with live entertainment, a parade and cutting of the MoonPie. (Visit Mobile)

New Years at Noon

Welcome the new year at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville for New Years at Noon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This kid-friendly event will feature face painting, bounce houses, a cotton candy station and a meet-and-greet with Bluey, a popular TV character. Ring in the New Year with a live DJ and sparkling cider toast. Parking is free at The Orion.

New Year’s Eve Kids Confetti Drop

Everyone will have a poppin’ welcome to 2025 at the annual Kids Confetti Drop at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Children whose bedtime comes well before midnight will get to ring in the New Year hours early with bouncy inflatables, face painting ($10), camel rides ($5) and a balloon artist. The confetti cannons will be going off at noon, so come out for a colorful good time. Some activities range from $5 to $10. Admission and parking are free.

Festivities include:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – DJ Matt.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Kids’ activities.

Noon – Confetti Drop.

Visit the website for more information.

New Year’s Eve: A Viennese Celebration

Join the Alabama Symphony Orchestra Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. for A Viennese Celebration. The New Year’s Eve concert brings the spirit of Vienna to Birmingham with lively waltzes, operatic highlights and festive marches. Enjoy pieces like “The Blue Danube,” the spirited “Champagner-Polka” and Strauss’ “Voices of Spring.” Guest soloist Laura Corina Sanders will also perform, bringing her flair to this elegant program. Start your New Year’s festivities with a concert full of joyful and timeless music at the Alys Stephens Center.

Reelin’ in the New Year

Bid adieu to 2024 in the grandest of style at The Wharf in Orange Beach with live bands, family-friendly activities and adult-centered fun all rounding off at midnight with The Park Band, marlin drop and a fireworks finale. Some children’s activities are $5 to $10. Free admission and parking.

Event schedule:

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Alan Mabry Duo.

9 p.m. to midnight – The Park Band.

Midnight – Fireworks and Marlin Drop.

Spectra Laser Light Experience after the fireworks.

For complete details, visit the website and follow along on Facebook.